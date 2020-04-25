Fred's Country w17-20

From the US, Texas & Canada

1st for Weekly neo-traditonal & classic Country



program Fred’s Country 2020 w # 17:



Part 1:

- Paul Overstreet, Sowin' Love - Sowin' Love – 1989/RCA

- Mark Chesnutt, I Found Another You (She Hates Me Too) - S – 2020/Dinero

- Mike Ryan, Dear Country Music - S – 2019/Rock & Soul

- Kyle Daigle, I've Got Everything - S – 2020/KDM



Part 2:

- Zac Neil, When She Drinks Whiskey - S – 2020/ZNM

- Reba McEntire, No U In Oklahoma - Stronger Than the Truth – 2019/Big Machine

- Mo Pitney, Ain't Bad For A Good Ol' Boy - The Ranch

(A Netflix Original Series Official Soundtrack) – 2020/Curb Records

- Rodney Crowell vs Buck Owens, Above And Beyond - Diamonds & Dirt / S –

1989-1960/Columbia-Capitol



Part 3:

- Logan Samford, I'm Your Fool - Logan Samford EP – 2020/Torrez Music

- Jon Wolfe, Feels Like Country Music - Feels Like Country Music EP – 2019/Fool Hearted

- Brian Mallery, Heroes - S – 2020/BM

- Michael Martin Murphy, Never Givin' Up On Love - Land of Enchantment – 1989/Warner Bros



Part 4:

- James Lann, Everydayers - Everydayers – 2020/AriTex

- Jesse Daniel, Rollin' On - Rollin' On – 2020/Die True Records

- Zach Neil, Baby's Gone - S – 2018/Red Barn

- Emmylou Harris, If I Could Only Win Your Love - Pieces Of The Sky – 1975/Reprise

- Dierks Bentley, Midnight Radio - Don't Leave Me In Love – 2000/Dangling Rope