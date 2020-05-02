Fred's Country w18-20

From the US, Texas & Canada

1st for Weekly neo-traditonal & classic Country



program Fred’s Country 2020 w # 18:



Part 1:

- Aaron Watson, That's Gonna Leave a Mark - The Underdog – 2004/

- David Lewis, Country Music Therapy - Country Music Therapy – 2019/DLM

- Tracy Byrd, I'm From The Country - Live at Billy Bob's Texas – 2019/Smith Music Group

- Robert Ray, I Found You - S – 2019/Big R.I.G Country



Part 2:

- Mark Chesnutt, I Found Another You (She Hates Me Too) - Numbers On

The Jukebox – 2020/Nada Dinero

- Zac Neil, When She Drinks Whiskey - S – 2020/ZNM

- Donice Morace, Through The Jukebox - Stronger Than the Truth – 2019/DMM

- Clay Walker, Easy Goin' - S – 2020/Maven Records



Part 3:

- Brian Mallery, I'd Sure Like to Try 'em On - Keepin' it Country – 2017/Dirt Road

- Jake Bloker, Just Between You And Me - S – 2020/JBM

- Will Banister, Burning It up Again - Everything Burns – 2020/WBM

- Cooper Wade, You Gotta Swim - S – 2020/CWM

- Brooks & Dunn, You're Gonna Miss Me When I'm Gone - Waitin' on Sundown – 1994/Arista



Part 4:

- Jesse Daniel feat. Jodi Lyford, Only Money, Honey - Rollin' On – 2020/Die True Records

- Alan Jackson, She's Got The Rhythm (And I Got The Blues) - A Lot About Livin' (And a Little 'bout Love) – 1992/Arista

- James Lann, Everydayers - Everydayers – 2020/AriTex

- Caroline Day, Down to the River to Pray - Caroline Day EP – 2020/CDM

- Delaney Grant, After the Fire - After the Fire – 2020/DGM