Fred's Country w18-20
Présentée par Frédéric Moreau
Fred's country
samedi 2 mai à 17h00
Durée émission : 60 min
From the US, Texas & Canada
1st for Weekly neo-traditonal & classic Country
program Fred’s Country 2020 w # 18:
Part 1:
- Aaron Watson, That's Gonna Leave a Mark - The Underdog – 2004/
- David Lewis, Country Music Therapy - Country Music Therapy – 2019/DLM
- Tracy Byrd, I'm From The Country - Live at Billy Bob's Texas – 2019/Smith Music Group
- Robert Ray, I Found You - S – 2019/Big R.I.G Country
Part 2:
- Mark Chesnutt, I Found Another You (She Hates Me Too) - Numbers On
The Jukebox – 2020/Nada Dinero
- Zac Neil, When She Drinks Whiskey - S – 2020/ZNM
- Donice Morace, Through The Jukebox - Stronger Than the Truth – 2019/DMM
- Clay Walker, Easy Goin' - S – 2020/Maven Records
Part 3:
- Brian Mallery, I'd Sure Like to Try 'em On - Keepin' it Country – 2017/Dirt Road
- Jake Bloker, Just Between You And Me - S – 2020/JBM
- Will Banister, Burning It up Again - Everything Burns – 2020/WBM
- Cooper Wade, You Gotta Swim - S – 2020/CWM
- Brooks & Dunn, You're Gonna Miss Me When I'm Gone - Waitin' on Sundown – 1994/Arista
Part 4:
- Jesse Daniel feat. Jodi Lyford, Only Money, Honey - Rollin' On – 2020/Die True Records
- Alan Jackson, She's Got The Rhythm (And I Got The Blues) - A Lot About Livin' (And a Little 'bout Love) – 1992/Arista
- James Lann, Everydayers - Everydayers – 2020/AriTex
- Caroline Day, Down to the River to Pray - Caroline Day EP – 2020/CDM
- Delaney Grant, After the Fire - After the Fire – 2020/DGM
Les dernières émissions
-
Diffusion
samedi 25 avril
17h00
Fred's country
Fred's Country w17-20
From the US, Texas & Canada 1st for Weekly neo-tr...
-
Diffusion
samedi 18 avril
17h00
Fred's country
Fred's Country w16-20
From the US, Texas & Canada 1st for Weekly neo-tr...
-
Diffusion
samedi 11 avril
17h00
Fred's country
Fred's Country w15-20
From the US, Texas & Canada 1st for Weekly neo-tr...