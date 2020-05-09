Fred's Country w19-20
Présentée par Frédéric Moreau
Fred's country
samedi 9 mai à 17h00
Durée émission : 60 min
From the US, Texas & Canada
1st for Weekly neo-traditonal & classic Country
program Fred’s Country 2020 w # 19:
Part 1:
- Daryle Singletary, So Much Different Than Before - There's Still A Little
Country Left – 2015/TMF x 4 LLC
- Hot Country Knights, Moose Knuckle Shuffle - The K is Silent – 2020/Capitol
- Zac Neil, When She Drinks Whiskey - S – 2020/ZNM
- Danny Dillon, Our First Song – S - DDM
Part 2:
- Jon Wolfe, Feels Like Country Music - Feels Like Country Music EP – 2019/Fool Hearted
- Weldon Henson, Texas Made - Texas Made Honky Tonk – 2018/Hillbilly Renegade
- Donice Morace, Through The Jukebox - Stronger Than the Truth – 2019/DMM
- Hot Country Knights feat Terri Clark, You Make It Hard - The K is Silent – 2020/Capitol
Part 3:
- Midland, Cheatin' Songs - Let It Roll – 2019/Big Machine
- Jody Booth, Gotta Go Back To Work - The Rosewood Tapes, Vol 1 & 2 – 2019/Son of Troy
- Randall King, She Gone - Single – 2019/Warner Music
- David Adam Byrnes, Neon Town - Neon Town – 2020/DAB
- Daron Norwood, If It Wasn't For Her I Wouldn't Have You - Daron Norwood – 1994/Giant
Part 4:
- Chad Cooke Band, Four Minutes - Risk It All – 2018/King Hall
- Mark Chesnutt, I Found Another You (She Hates Me Too) - Numbers On
The Jukebox – 2020/Nada Dinero
- Tracy Millar, Girls Like Fishing Too - S – 2020/TMM
- The Dirt Band, An American Dream - An American Dream – 1979/United Artists
