Fred's Country w19-20

From the US, Texas & Canada

1st for Weekly neo-traditonal & classic Country



program Fred’s Country 2020 w # 19:



Part 1:

- Daryle Singletary, So Much Different Than Before - There's Still A Little

Country Left – 2015/TMF x 4 LLC

- Hot Country Knights, Moose Knuckle Shuffle - The K is Silent – 2020/Capitol

- Zac Neil, When She Drinks Whiskey - S – 2020/ZNM

- Danny Dillon, Our First Song – S - DDM



Part 2:

- Jon Wolfe, Feels Like Country Music - Feels Like Country Music EP – 2019/Fool Hearted

- Weldon Henson, Texas Made - Texas Made Honky Tonk – 2018/Hillbilly Renegade

- Donice Morace, Through The Jukebox - Stronger Than the Truth – 2019/DMM

- Hot Country Knights feat Terri Clark, You Make It Hard - The K is Silent – 2020/Capitol



Part 3:

- Midland, Cheatin' Songs - Let It Roll – 2019/Big Machine

- Jody Booth, Gotta Go Back To Work - The Rosewood Tapes, Vol 1 & 2 – 2019/Son of Troy

- Randall King, She Gone - Single – 2019/Warner Music

- David Adam Byrnes, Neon Town - Neon Town – 2020/DAB

- Daron Norwood, If It Wasn't For Her I Wouldn't Have You - Daron Norwood – 1994/Giant



Part 4:

- Chad Cooke Band, Four Minutes - Risk It All – 2018/King Hall

- Mark Chesnutt, I Found Another You (She Hates Me Too) - Numbers On

The Jukebox – 2020/Nada Dinero

- Tracy Millar, Girls Like Fishing Too - S – 2020/TMM

- The Dirt Band, An American Dream - An American Dream – 1979/United Artists