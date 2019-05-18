Fred's Country w20-19

program Fred’s Country 2019 w # 20:



Part 1:

- Mark Chesnutt, Let's Talk About Our Love – I Don't want to Miss a Thing – 1998/MCA

- Alan Jackson, Life Keeps Bringin' Me Down - Thirty Miles West – 2012/ACR-EMI

- George Strait, Blue Water - Honky Tonk Machine – 2019/MCA

- Rodney Atkins feat Rose Falcon, Figure Out You (Riddle) - Caught Up In The Country – 2019/Curb



Part 2:

- Midland, Electric Rodeo - On the Rocks – 2017/Big Machine

- Gord Bamford, Drinkin' Buddy - Honkytonks And Heartaches – 2007/Royalty

- Dean Brody, Moonlight Girl - Black Sheep – 2019/Open Road

- Mark Chesnut, Almost Goodbye - Almost Goodbye - 1993/MCA



Part 3:

- Eli Young Band, Love Ain't - This Is Eli Young Band: Greatest Hits – 2018/Vallory

- Cory Morrow, Top of My Heart - Whiskey and Pride – 2018/Write On

- Jon Pardi, Cowboy Hat - California Sunrise - 2018/Capitol

- Curtis Grimes, Had a Thing - Undeniably Country – 2017/Lonely River



Part 4:

- Cooper Wade, In The Middle of The Second Verse - I Ain't Playin Around – 2019/CWM

- Luke Bryan, Most People are Good - What Makes You Country – 2018/Capitol

- Ronnie Milsap feat Kacey Musgraves, No Getting Over Me - The Duets – 2019/G-Force

- Daryle Singletary, Miami, My Amy - Straight from the Heart – 2007/Sanachie