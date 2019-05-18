Vous êtes ici : AccueilMusiqueFRED’S COUNTRYFred's Country w20-19

Fred's Country w20-19

Présentée par

FRED’S COUNTRY

samedi 18 mai à 17h00

Durée émission : 60 min

Fred's Country w20-19

© DR - FM 2019

program Fred’s Country 2019 w # 20:

Part 1:
- Mark Chesnutt, Let's Talk About Our Love – I Don't want to Miss a Thing – 1998/MCA
- Alan Jackson, Life Keeps Bringin' Me Down - Thirty Miles West – 2012/ACR-EMI
- George Strait, Blue Water - Honky Tonk Machine – 2019/MCA
- Rodney Atkins feat Rose Falcon, Figure Out You (Riddle) - Caught Up In The Country – 2019/Curb

Part 2:
- Midland, Electric Rodeo - On the Rocks – 2017/Big Machine
- Gord Bamford, Drinkin' Buddy - Honkytonks And Heartaches – 2007/Royalty
- Dean Brody, Moonlight Girl - Black Sheep – 2019/Open Road
- Mark Chesnut, Almost Goodbye - Almost Goodbye - 1993/MCA

Part 3:
- Eli Young Band, Love Ain't - This Is Eli Young Band: Greatest Hits – 2018/Vallory
- Cory Morrow, Top of My Heart - Whiskey and Pride – 2018/Write On
- Jon Pardi, Cowboy Hat - California Sunrise - 2018/Capitol
- Curtis Grimes, Had a Thing - Undeniably Country – 2017/Lonely River

Part 4:
- Cooper Wade, In The Middle of The Second Verse - I Ain't Playin Around – 2019/CWM
- Luke Bryan, Most People are Good - What Makes You Country – 2018/Capitol
- Ronnie Milsap feat Kacey Musgraves, No Getting Over Me - The Duets – 2019/G-Force
- Daryle Singletary, Miami, My Amy - Straight from the Heart – 2007/Sanachie

L'émission

Samedi 17h

Frédéric Moreau vous propose son émission dédiée à la musique country. Fred's country, tous les samedis en Loir-et-Cher à 17h. A réécouter içi, à télécharger sur iTunes

Le présentateur

Frédéric Moreau

Animateur radio
Animateur Fred's Country