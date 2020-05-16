Fred's Country w20-20
Présentée par Frédéric Moreau
Fred's country
samedi 16 mai à 17h00
Durée émission : 60 min
program Fred’s Country 2020 w # 20:
Part 1:
- Zac Brown Band, The Wind - Uncaged – 2012/Southern Ground-Atlantic
- Matt Mercado, A Cowboy Like Me - S – 2019/MMM
- Sam L Smith, Run Too Far - Phone Call To Heaven – 2019/SL.S
- Curtis Grimes, Little Bit - S – 2020/Lonely River
- Bri Bagwell, As Soon As You - In My Defense – 2018/Ruby Reds Records
Part 2:
- Logan Samford, I'm Your Fool - Logan Samford EP – 2020/Torrez Music
- Mark Chesnutt, I Found Another You (She Hates Me Too) - Numbers On
The Jukebox – 2020/Nada Dinero
- Zac Neil, When She Drinks Whiskey - S – 2020/ZNM
- Deana Carter, Strawberry Wine - Did I Shave My Legs For This ? – 1996/Capitol
Part 3:
- Jon Wolfe, Feels Like Country Music - Feels Like Country Music EP – 2019/Fool Hearted
- Cooper Wade, You Gotta Swim - S – 2020/CWM
- Jesse Daniel, Rollin' On - Rollin' On – 2020/Die True Records
- Sam L Smith, The Way You Make Me Feel - Phone Call To Heaven – 2019/SL.S
- Doug Stone, In a Different Light - Doug Stone – 1990/Epic
Part 4:
- James Lann, Honky Tonk Queen - Ford – 2007/AriTex
- Craig Moritz, Only When You're Lonely - Only When You're Lonely – 2020/CMM
- Hot Country Knights feat Terri Clark, You Make It Hard - The K is Silent – 2020/Capitol
- Kyle Daigle, I've Got Everything - S – 2020/KDM
