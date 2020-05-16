Fred's Country w20-20

program Fred’s Country 2020 w # 20:



Part 1:

- Zac Brown Band, The Wind - Uncaged – 2012/Southern Ground-Atlantic

- Matt Mercado, A Cowboy Like Me - S – 2019/MMM

- Sam L Smith, Run Too Far - Phone Call To Heaven – 2019/SL.S

- Curtis Grimes, Little Bit - S – 2020/Lonely River

- Bri Bagwell, As Soon As You - In My Defense – 2018/Ruby Reds Records



Part 2:

- Logan Samford, I'm Your Fool - Logan Samford EP – 2020/Torrez Music

- Mark Chesnutt, I Found Another You (She Hates Me Too) - Numbers On

The Jukebox – 2020/Nada Dinero

- Zac Neil, When She Drinks Whiskey - S – 2020/ZNM

- Deana Carter, Strawberry Wine - Did I Shave My Legs For This ? – 1996/Capitol



Part 3:

- Jon Wolfe, Feels Like Country Music - Feels Like Country Music EP – 2019/Fool Hearted

- Cooper Wade, You Gotta Swim - S – 2020/CWM

- Jesse Daniel, Rollin' On - Rollin' On – 2020/Die True Records

- Sam L Smith, The Way You Make Me Feel - Phone Call To Heaven – 2019/SL.S

- Doug Stone, In a Different Light - Doug Stone – 1990/Epic



Part 4:

- James Lann, Honky Tonk Queen - Ford – 2007/AriTex

- Craig Moritz, Only When You're Lonely - Only When You're Lonely – 2020/CMM

- Hot Country Knights feat Terri Clark, You Make It Hard - The K is Silent – 2020/Capitol

- Kyle Daigle, I've Got Everything - S – 2020/KDM