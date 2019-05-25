Fred's Country w21-19

From the US, Texas & Canada

Weekly neo-traditonal & classic Country



program Fred’s Country 2019 w # 21:



Part 1:

- Craig Campbell, I Bought It – Five Spots – 2010/Bigger Picture

- Cooper Wade, In The Middle of The Second Verse - I Ain't Playin Around – 2019/CWM

- Grayson Michael, Runaway - S – 2019/GMM

- Jon Pardi, Heartache Medication - S – 2019/Capitol



Part 2:

- Tracy Lawrence feat Chris Young, If the Good Die Young - Good Ole Days – 2017/LMG

- Jamie Richards, Privileges of Youth - S – 2019/JRM

- Dustin Sonnier, Between The Stones and Jones - Between The Stones and Jones – 2019/DSE

- Sunny Sweeney, Staying’s Worse Than Leaving - Concrete – 2011/Republic



Part 3:

- Cory Morrow, Top of My Heart - Whiskey and Pride – 2018/Write On

- Robert Ray, Good Country Song - S – 2019/Big R.I.G Country

- Eli Young Band, Love Ain't - This Is Eli Young Band: Greatest Hits – 2018/Vallory

- Mike Ryan, Other Side of the Radio - Blink You'll Miss It – 2017/Rock & Soul



Part 4:

- Korey Rose, Thousand Miles Gone - S – 2019/KRM

- Midland, More Than A Fever - On The Rocks – 2017/Big Machine

- Midland, Mr Lonely - S – 2019/Big Machine

- Josh Turner, Long Black Train (Live From Gaither Studios) - I Serve a Savior – 2018/MCA

- Aaron Watson, To Be the Moon - Red Bandana – 2019/Big Label