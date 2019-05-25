Vous êtes ici : AccueilMusiqueFRED’S COUNTRYFred's Country w21-19

Fred's Country w21-19

Présentée par

FRED’S COUNTRY

samedi 25 mai à 17h00

Durée émission : 60 min

FRED’S COUNTRY

From the US, Texas & Canada
Weekly neo-traditonal & classic Country

program Fred’s Country 2019 w # 21:

Part 1:
- Craig Campbell, I Bought It – Five Spots – 2010/Bigger Picture
- Cooper Wade, In The Middle of The Second Verse - I Ain't Playin Around – 2019/CWM
- Grayson Michael, Runaway - S – 2019/GMM
- Jon Pardi, Heartache Medication - S – 2019/Capitol

Part 2:
- Tracy Lawrence feat Chris Young, If the Good Die Young - Good Ole Days – 2017/LMG
- Jamie Richards, Privileges of Youth - S – 2019/JRM
- Dustin Sonnier, Between The Stones and Jones - Between The Stones and Jones – 2019/DSE
- Sunny Sweeney, Staying’s Worse Than Leaving - Concrete – 2011/Republic

Part 3:
- Cory Morrow, Top of My Heart - Whiskey and Pride – 2018/Write On
- Robert Ray, Good Country Song - S – 2019/Big R.I.G Country
- Eli Young Band, Love Ain't - This Is Eli Young Band: Greatest Hits – 2018/Vallory
- Mike Ryan, Other Side of the Radio - Blink You'll Miss It – 2017/Rock & Soul

Part 4:
- Korey Rose, Thousand Miles Gone - S – 2019/KRM
- Midland, More Than A Fever - On The Rocks – 2017/Big Machine
- Midland, Mr Lonely - S – 2019/Big Machine
- Josh Turner, Long Black Train (Live From Gaither Studios) - I Serve a Savior – 2018/MCA
- Aaron Watson, To Be the Moon - Red Bandana – 2019/Big Label

L'émission

Samedi 17h

Frédéric Moreau vous propose son émission dédiée à la musique country. Fred's country, tous les samedis en Loir-et-Cher à 17h. A réécouter içi, à télécharger sur iTunes

Le présentateur

Frédéric Moreau

Animateur radio
Animateur Fred's Country