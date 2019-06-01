Fred's Country w22-19
Présentée par Frédéric Moreau
FRED’S COUNTRY
samedi 1 juin à 17h00
Durée émission : 60 min
Today’s Best & your All Time Favorites
From the US, Texas & Canada
Weekly neo-traditonal & classic Country
program Fred’s Country 2019 w # 22:
Part 1:
- Randy Travis, 1982 – Storms of Life – 1985/Warner Bros
- Jamie Richards, Privileges of Youth - S – 2019/JRM
- Jon Pardi, Heartache Medication - S – 2019/Capitol
- Robert Ray, Good Country Song - S – 2019/Big R.I.G Country
Part 2:
- Dustin Sonnier, Ain't Got One Honky Tonk - Between The Stones and Jones – 2019/DSE
- Cooper Wade, In The Middle of The Second Verse - I Ain't Playin Around – 2019/CWM
- Hayden Haddock, Road To Dallas - First Rodeo – 2018/HHM, LLC
- Gary Allan, Smoke Rings in the Dark - Smoke Rings in the Dark – 1999/MCA
Part 3:
- Grayson Michael, Runaway - S – 2019/GMM
- Aaron Watson, Old Friend - Red Bandana – 2019/Big Label
- George Strait, Every Little Honky Tonk Bar - Honky Tonk Time Machine – 2019/MCA
- Donice Morace, The Blues Are Alive and Well - Long Live the Cowboy– 2019/DMM
Part 4:
- Jon Wolfe, Some Old Bar in the 90s - S – 2019/Fool Hearted
- Chad Cooke Band, Come and Take It - Risk It All – 2018/King Hall Music
- Korey Rose, Thousand Miles Gone - S – 2019/KRM
- Brad Paisley, My Miracle - S – 2019/Arista
