Fred's Country w22-19

Today’s Best & your All Time Favorites

From the US, Texas & Canada

Weekly neo-traditonal & classic Country



program Fred’s Country 2019 w # 22:



Part 1:

- Randy Travis, 1982 – Storms of Life – 1985/Warner Bros

- Jamie Richards, Privileges of Youth - S – 2019/JRM

- Jon Pardi, Heartache Medication - S – 2019/Capitol

- Robert Ray, Good Country Song - S – 2019/Big R.I.G Country



Part 2:

- Dustin Sonnier, Ain't Got One Honky Tonk - Between The Stones and Jones – 2019/DSE

- Cooper Wade, In The Middle of The Second Verse - I Ain't Playin Around – 2019/CWM

- Hayden Haddock, Road To Dallas - First Rodeo – 2018/HHM, LLC

- Gary Allan, Smoke Rings in the Dark - Smoke Rings in the Dark – 1999/MCA



Part 3:

- Grayson Michael, Runaway - S – 2019/GMM

- Aaron Watson, Old Friend - Red Bandana – 2019/Big Label

- George Strait, Every Little Honky Tonk Bar - Honky Tonk Time Machine – 2019/MCA

- Donice Morace, The Blues Are Alive and Well - Long Live the Cowboy– 2019/DMM



Part 4:

- Jon Wolfe, Some Old Bar in the 90s - S – 2019/Fool Hearted

- Chad Cooke Band, Come and Take It - Risk It All – 2018/King Hall Music

- Korey Rose, Thousand Miles Gone - S – 2019/KRM

- Brad Paisley, My Miracle - S – 2019/Arista