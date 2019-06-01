Vous êtes ici : AccueilMusiqueFRED’S COUNTRYFred's Country w22-19

Fred's Country w22-19

Présentée par

FRED’S COUNTRY

samedi 1 juin à 17h00

Durée émission : 60 min

FRED’S COUNTRY

Today’s Best & your All Time Favorites
From the US, Texas & Canada
Weekly neo-traditonal & classic Country

program Fred’s Country 2019 w # 22:

Part 1:
- Randy Travis, 1982 – Storms of Life – 1985/Warner Bros
- Jamie Richards, Privileges of Youth - S – 2019/JRM
- Jon Pardi, Heartache Medication - S – 2019/Capitol
- Robert Ray, Good Country Song - S – 2019/Big R.I.G Country

Part 2:
- Dustin Sonnier, Ain't Got One Honky Tonk - Between The Stones and Jones – 2019/DSE
- Cooper Wade, In The Middle of The Second Verse - I Ain't Playin Around – 2019/CWM
- Hayden Haddock, Road To Dallas - First Rodeo – 2018/HHM, LLC
- Gary Allan, Smoke Rings in the Dark - Smoke Rings in the Dark – 1999/MCA

Part 3:
- Grayson Michael, Runaway - S – 2019/GMM
- Aaron Watson, Old Friend - Red Bandana – 2019/Big Label
- George Strait, Every Little Honky Tonk Bar - Honky Tonk Time Machine – 2019/MCA
- Donice Morace, The Blues Are Alive and Well - Long Live the Cowboy– 2019/DMM

Part 4:
- Jon Wolfe, Some Old Bar in the 90s - S – 2019/Fool Hearted
- Chad Cooke Band, Come and Take It - Risk It All – 2018/King Hall Music
- Korey Rose, Thousand Miles Gone - S – 2019/KRM
- Brad Paisley, My Miracle - S – 2019/Arista

Les dernières émissions

Toutes les émissions

L'émission

Samedi 17h

Frédéric Moreau vous propose son émission dédiée à la musique country. Fred's country, tous les samedis en Loir-et-Cher à 17h. A réécouter içi, à télécharger sur iTunes

Le présentateur

Frédéric Moreau

Animateur radio
Animateur Fred's Country