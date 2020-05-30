Fred's Country w22-20
Présentée par Frédéric Moreau
Fred's country
samedi 30 mai à 17h00
Durée émission : 60 min
From the US, Texas & Canada
1st for Weekly neo-traditonal & classic Country
program Fred’s Country 2020 w # 22:
Part 1:
- Clint Black, Nothin' But the Taillights - Nothin' But the Taillights – 1997/RCA
- Chancey Williams, Cowboy's Girl - 3rd Street– 2020/
- James Lann, Everydayers - Everydayers – 2020/AriTex
- Easton Corbin, Turn Up - S – 2020/Honkytonk Land
- Chad Cooke Band, Four Minutes - Risk It All – 2018/King Hall
Part 2:
- Jody Booth, Gotta Go Back To Work - The Rosewood Tapes, Vol 1 & 2 – 2019/Son of Troy
- Will Banister, Burning It up Again - Everything Burns – 2020/WBM
- Jesse Daniel feat. Jodi Lyford, Only Money, Honey - Rollin' On – 2020/Die True Records
- Ronnie Milsap feat. Kacey Musgraves, No Getting Over Me - The Duets – 2019/G Force Music
Part 3:
- Zac Neil, When She Drinks Whiskey - S – 2020/ZNM
- Jon Wolfe, Feels Like Country Music - Feels Like Country Music EP – 2019/Fool Hearted
- Clay Walker, Easy Goin' - S – 2020/Maven Records
- George Strait, Blue Clear Sky - Blue Clear Sky – 1996/MCA
Part 4:
- Curtis Grimes, Little Bit - S – 2020/Lonely River
- Chancey Williams, Brooke Latka, Meet Me in Montana - 3rd Street– 2020/
- Sam L Smith, The Way You Make Me Feel - Phone Call To Heaven – 2019/SL.S
- Chris Ledoux, God Must Be A Cowboy - Melodies And Memories – 1984/Chris Ledoux
Les dernières émissions
-
Diffusion
samedi 16 mai
17h00
Fred's country
Fred's Country w20-20
program Fred’s Country 2020 w # 20: ...
-
Diffusion
samedi 9 mai
17h00
Fred's country
Fred's Country w19-20
From the US, Texas & Canada 1st for Weekly neo-tr...
-
Diffusion
samedi 2 mai
17h00
Fred's country
Fred's Country w18-20
From the US, Texas & Canada 1st for Weekly neo-tr...