Fred's Country w22-20

From the US, Texas & Canada

1st for Weekly neo-traditonal & classic Country



program Fred’s Country 2020 w # 22:



Part 1:

- Clint Black, Nothin' But the Taillights - Nothin' But the Taillights – 1997/RCA

- Chancey Williams, Cowboy's Girl - 3rd Street– 2020/

- James Lann, Everydayers - Everydayers – 2020/AriTex

- Easton Corbin, Turn Up - S – 2020/Honkytonk Land

- Chad Cooke Band, Four Minutes - Risk It All – 2018/King Hall



Part 2:

- Jody Booth, Gotta Go Back To Work - The Rosewood Tapes, Vol 1 & 2 – 2019/Son of Troy

- Will Banister, Burning It up Again - Everything Burns – 2020/WBM

- Jesse Daniel feat. Jodi Lyford, Only Money, Honey - Rollin' On – 2020/Die True Records

- Ronnie Milsap feat. Kacey Musgraves, No Getting Over Me - The Duets – 2019/G Force Music



Part 3:

- Zac Neil, When She Drinks Whiskey - S – 2020/ZNM

- Jon Wolfe, Feels Like Country Music - Feels Like Country Music EP – 2019/Fool Hearted

- Clay Walker, Easy Goin' - S – 2020/Maven Records

- George Strait, Blue Clear Sky - Blue Clear Sky – 1996/MCA





Part 4:

- Curtis Grimes, Little Bit - S – 2020/Lonely River

- Chancey Williams, Brooke Latka, Meet Me in Montana - 3rd Street– 2020/

- Sam L Smith, The Way You Make Me Feel - Phone Call To Heaven – 2019/SL.S

- Chris Ledoux, God Must Be A Cowboy - Melodies And Memories – 1984/Chris Ledoux