Vous êtes ici : AccueilMusiqueFred's countryFred's Country w23-20

Fred's Country w23-20

Présentée par

Fred's country

samedi 6 juin à 17h00

Durée émission : 60 min

Fred's country

From the US, Texas & Canada
1st for Weekly neo-traditonal & classic Country

program Fred’s Country 2020 w # 23:

Part 1:
- Mark Chesnutt, I Don't Want To Miss A Thing - I Don't Want To Miss A Thing – 1999/Decca
- Curtis Grimes, Little Bit - S – 2020/Lonely River
- Jody Booth, Gotta Go Back To Work - The Rosewood Tapes, Vol 1 & 2 – 2019/Son of Troy
- Clay Walker, Easy Goin' - S – 2020/Maven Records
- Tracy Millar, Girls Like Fishing Too - S – 2020/Black Mountain

Part 2:
- Jesse Daniel, Rollin' On - Rollin' On – 2020/Die True Records
- George Navarro, When She's Drinkin' - S – 2020/
- Donice Morace, Through the Jukebox - Long Live The Cowboy – 2019/DMM
- George Strait, Gotta Get to You - Twang – 2010/MCA

Part 3:
- James Lann, Everydayers - Everydayers – 2020/AriTex
- Chancey Williams, Cowboy's Girl - 3rd Street– 2020/YBR
- Zac Neil, When She Drinks Whiskey - S – 2020/ZNM
- Easton Corbin, Turn Up - S – 2020/Honkytonk Land
- Gord Bamford, Day Job - Day Job – 2010/Royalty

Part 4:
- Will Banister, Burning It up Again - Everything Burns – 2020/WBM
- Mark Chesnutt, I Found Another You (She Hates Me Too) - Numbers On
The Jukebox – 2020/Nada Dinero
- Hayden Haddock, One by One - Red Dirt Texas – 2020/HHM, LLC
- Robert Ray, Good Country Song - S – 2019/Big R.I.G Country

Les dernières émissions

Toutes les émissions

L'émission

Samedi 17h

Frédéric Moreau vous propose son émission dédiée à la musique country. Fred's country, tous les samedis en Loir-et-Cher à 17h. A réécouter içi, à télécharger sur iTunes

Le présentateur

Frédéric Moreau

Animateur radio
Animateur Fred's Country