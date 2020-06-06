Fred's Country w23-20

From the US, Texas & Canada

1st for Weekly neo-traditonal & classic Country



program Fred’s Country 2020 w # 23:



Part 1:

- Mark Chesnutt, I Don't Want To Miss A Thing - I Don't Want To Miss A Thing – 1999/Decca

- Curtis Grimes, Little Bit - S – 2020/Lonely River

- Jody Booth, Gotta Go Back To Work - The Rosewood Tapes, Vol 1 & 2 – 2019/Son of Troy

- Clay Walker, Easy Goin' - S – 2020/Maven Records

- Tracy Millar, Girls Like Fishing Too - S – 2020/Black Mountain



Part 2:

- Jesse Daniel, Rollin' On - Rollin' On – 2020/Die True Records

- George Navarro, When She's Drinkin' - S – 2020/

- Donice Morace, Through the Jukebox - Long Live The Cowboy – 2019/DMM

- George Strait, Gotta Get to You - Twang – 2010/MCA



Part 3:

- James Lann, Everydayers - Everydayers – 2020/AriTex

- Chancey Williams, Cowboy's Girl - 3rd Street– 2020/YBR

- Zac Neil, When She Drinks Whiskey - S – 2020/ZNM

- Easton Corbin, Turn Up - S – 2020/Honkytonk Land

- Gord Bamford, Day Job - Day Job – 2010/Royalty



Part 4:

- Will Banister, Burning It up Again - Everything Burns – 2020/WBM

- Mark Chesnutt, I Found Another You (She Hates Me Too) - Numbers On

The Jukebox – 2020/Nada Dinero

- Hayden Haddock, One by One - Red Dirt Texas – 2020/HHM, LLC

- Robert Ray, Good Country Song - S – 2019/Big R.I.G Country