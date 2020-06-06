Fred's Country w23-20
Présentée par Frédéric Moreau
Fred's country
samedi 6 juin à 17h00
Durée émission : 60 min
From the US, Texas & Canada
1st for Weekly neo-traditonal & classic Country
program Fred’s Country 2020 w # 23:
Part 1:
- Mark Chesnutt, I Don't Want To Miss A Thing - I Don't Want To Miss A Thing – 1999/Decca
- Curtis Grimes, Little Bit - S – 2020/Lonely River
- Jody Booth, Gotta Go Back To Work - The Rosewood Tapes, Vol 1 & 2 – 2019/Son of Troy
- Clay Walker, Easy Goin' - S – 2020/Maven Records
- Tracy Millar, Girls Like Fishing Too - S – 2020/Black Mountain
Part 2:
- Jesse Daniel, Rollin' On - Rollin' On – 2020/Die True Records
- George Navarro, When She's Drinkin' - S – 2020/
- Donice Morace, Through the Jukebox - Long Live The Cowboy – 2019/DMM
- George Strait, Gotta Get to You - Twang – 2010/MCA
Part 3:
- James Lann, Everydayers - Everydayers – 2020/AriTex
- Chancey Williams, Cowboy's Girl - 3rd Street– 2020/YBR
- Zac Neil, When She Drinks Whiskey - S – 2020/ZNM
- Easton Corbin, Turn Up - S – 2020/Honkytonk Land
- Gord Bamford, Day Job - Day Job – 2010/Royalty
Part 4:
- Will Banister, Burning It up Again - Everything Burns – 2020/WBM
- Mark Chesnutt, I Found Another You (She Hates Me Too) - Numbers On
The Jukebox – 2020/Nada Dinero
- Hayden Haddock, One by One - Red Dirt Texas – 2020/HHM, LLC
- Robert Ray, Good Country Song - S – 2019/Big R.I.G Country
