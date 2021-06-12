Fred's Country w23-21
Présentée par Frédéric Moreau BL-4843
Fred's country
samedi 12 juin à 17h00
Durée émission : 60 min
From the US, Texas & Canada
1st for Weekly neo-traditonal & classic Country
program Fred’s Country 2021 w # 23 :
Part 1:
- Tracy Lawrence, Time Marches On - Time Marches On - 1996/Atlantic
- Jeffery Allen Imler, Girl I Need To Know - Another Shot – 2020/JAIM
- Clay Walker, Texas to Tennessee - You Look Good EP – 2021/Show Dog
- Thomas Rhett, Country Again - Country Again – 2021/Valory
Part 2:
- Jaden Hamilton, Bad Spot - S – 2021/JHM
- Zach Neil, Half Bad - S – 2021/Smith Music Group
- Gord Bamford, Heaven On Dirt - Diamonds in a Whiskey Glass
- 2021/B lack Mountain Music & Media
- Terri Clark, Poor, Poor Pitiful Me - Just the Same – 1996/Mercury
- Kylie Frey feat Randy Houser, Horses in Heaven - S - 2021/KFM
Part 3:
- Mo Pitney, Boy Gets The Girl - Ain't Lookin' Back - 2020/Curb
- Hayden Haddock, Honky Tonk On - Red Dirt Texas – 2020/HHM
- George Strait, Blue Clear Sky - Blue Clear Sky – 1996/MCA
- Randall King, Around Forever - Leana– 2020/WB
- Carly Pearce, 29 - 29 - 2021/Big Machine
Part 4:
- Gabe Garcia, One More Memory for the Road - One More Memory for the
Road – 2020/396 Entertainment
- Curtis Grimes, Friends - S – 2021/CGM
- Gord Bamford, Two Strangers in a Bar - Diamonds in a Whiskey Glass - 2021/Black
Mountain Music & Media
- Jeffery Allen Imler, Cowgirl Don't Ride Away - Another Shot – 2020/JAIM
Les dernières émissions
-
Diffusion
samedi 22 mai
17h00
Fred's country
FRED' s COUNTRY 2021w20
From the US, Texas & Canada 1st for Weekly neo-tr...
-
Diffusion
samedi 27 février
17h00
Fred's country
Fred's Country w08-21
From the US, Texas & Canada 1st for Weekly neo-tr...
-
Diffusion
samedi 13 février
17h00
Fred's country
Fred's Country w06-21
Today’s Best & your All Time Favorites From th...