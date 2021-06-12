Fred's Country w23-21

From the US, Texas & Canada

1st for Weekly neo-traditonal & classic Country



program Fred’s Country 2021 w # 23 :



Part 1:

- Tracy Lawrence, Time Marches On - Time Marches On - 1996/Atlantic

- Jeffery Allen Imler, Girl I Need To Know - Another Shot – 2020/JAIM

- Clay Walker, Texas to Tennessee - You Look Good EP – 2021/Show Dog

- Thomas Rhett, Country Again - Country Again – 2021/Valory



Part 2:

- Jaden Hamilton, Bad Spot - S – 2021/JHM

- Zach Neil, Half Bad - S – 2021/Smith Music Group

- Gord Bamford, Heaven On Dirt - Diamonds in a Whiskey Glass

- 2021/B lack Mountain Music & Media

- Terri Clark, Poor, Poor Pitiful Me - Just the Same – 1996/Mercury

- Kylie Frey feat Randy Houser, Horses in Heaven - S - 2021/KFM



Part 3:

- Mo Pitney, Boy Gets The Girl - Ain't Lookin' Back - 2020/Curb

- Hayden Haddock, Honky Tonk On - Red Dirt Texas – 2020/HHM

- George Strait, Blue Clear Sky - Blue Clear Sky – 1996/MCA

- Randall King, Around Forever - Leana– 2020/WB

- Carly Pearce, 29 - 29 - 2021/Big Machine



Part 4:

- Gabe Garcia, One More Memory for the Road - One More Memory for the

Road – 2020/396 Entertainment

- Curtis Grimes, Friends - S – 2021/CGM

- Gord Bamford, Two Strangers in a Bar - Diamonds in a Whiskey Glass - 2021/Black

Mountain Music & Media

- Jeffery Allen Imler, Cowgirl Don't Ride Away - Another Shot – 2020/JAIM