Fred's Country w24-19

samedi 15 juin à 17h00

Durée émission : 60 min

From the US, Texas & Canada
Weekly neo-traditonal & classic Country

program Fred’s Country 2019 w # 24:

Part 1:
- Tracy Byrd, (Don't Take Her) She's All I Got – Big Love – 1996/MCA
- Cooper Wade, This Old Heart - I Ain't Playin Around – 2018/CWM
- Curtis Grimes, Still - S – 2019/CG
- Jesse Raub Jr, Touch the Water - Sittin' Here– 2016/DMM

Part 2:
- Jon Wolfe, Some Old Bar in the 90s - S – 2019/Fool Hearted
- Tracy Lawrence, Made in America - Made in America – 2019/LMG
- Dustin Sonnier, Between The Stones and Jones - Between The Stones and Jones – 2019/DSE
- Donice Morace, The Blues Are Alive and Well - Long Live the Cowboy– 2019/DMM

Part 3:
- Robert Ray, Good Country Song - S – 2019/Big R.I.G Country
- Korey Rose, Let This Cowboy Take You Away - Thousand Miles Gone – 2019/KRM
- George Strait, Blue Water - Honky Tonk Machine – 2019/MCA
- Hal Ketchum, Mama Knows the Highway - Sure Love– 1993/Curb

Part 4:
- Jody Booth, Life of My Love - S – 2019/Son of Troy
- Jon Pardi, Heartache Medication - S – 2019/Capitol
- Sunny Sweeney, Pass the Pain - Trophy – 2017/Aunt Daddy
- Korey Rose, Somebody Must've Said A Prayer - Thousand Miles Gone – 2019/KRM

Samedi 17h

Frédéric Moreau vous propose son émission dédiée à la musique country. Fred's country, tous les samedis en Loir-et-Cher à 17h.

Frédéric Moreau

Animateur radio
Animateur Fred's Country