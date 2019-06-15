Fred's Country w24-19

From the US, Texas & Canada

Weekly neo-traditonal & classic Country



program Fred’s Country 2019 w # 24:



Part 1:

- Tracy Byrd, (Don't Take Her) She's All I Got – Big Love – 1996/MCA

- Cooper Wade, This Old Heart - I Ain't Playin Around – 2018/CWM

- Curtis Grimes, Still - S – 2019/CG

- Jesse Raub Jr, Touch the Water - Sittin' Here– 2016/DMM



Part 2:

- Jon Wolfe, Some Old Bar in the 90s - S – 2019/Fool Hearted

- Tracy Lawrence, Made in America - Made in America – 2019/LMG

- Dustin Sonnier, Between The Stones and Jones - Between The Stones and Jones – 2019/DSE

- Donice Morace, The Blues Are Alive and Well - Long Live the Cowboy– 2019/DMM



Part 3:

- Robert Ray, Good Country Song - S – 2019/Big R.I.G Country

- Korey Rose, Let This Cowboy Take You Away - Thousand Miles Gone – 2019/KRM

- George Strait, Blue Water - Honky Tonk Machine – 2019/MCA

- Hal Ketchum, Mama Knows the Highway - Sure Love– 1993/Curb



Part 4:

- Jody Booth, Life of My Love - S – 2019/Son of Troy

- Jon Pardi, Heartache Medication - S – 2019/Capitol

- Sunny Sweeney, Pass the Pain - Trophy – 2017/Aunt Daddy

- Korey Rose, Somebody Must've Said A Prayer - Thousand Miles Gone – 2019/KRM