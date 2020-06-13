Fred's Country w24-20

From the US, Texas & Canada

1st for Weekly neo-traditonal & classic Country



program Fred’s Country 2020 w # 24:



Part 1:

- Alan Jackson, Life Or Love - When Somebody Loves You – 2000/Arista

- Laurie Leblanc, When It's Right It's Right - When It's Right It's Right – 2020/

- Drew Fish Band feat Pam Tillis, Every Damn Time - Whishfull Drinkin' – 2020/

- Junior Gordon, Baby Hold On - Made in the USA – 2016/JGM

- Triston Marez, Far from Good - Until I Found You – 2019/TMM



Part 2:

- Donice Morace, Through the Jukebox - Long Live The Cowboy – 2019/DMM

- Dustin Sonnier, Ain't Got One Honky Tonk - Between the Stones & Jones – 2019/DSM

- Jake Bloker, Just Between You And Me - S – 2020/

- Jon Stork, Radio Cowboy - S – 2020/JSM

- Dierks Bentley, Is Anybody Loving You These Days - Dierks Bentley – 2003/Capitol



Part 3:

- Clay Walker, Easy Goin' - S – 2020/Maven Records

- Logan Samford, I'm Your Fool - S – 2020/

- James Lann, Everydayers - Everydayers – 2020/AriTex

- Alabama, Mountain Music - Mountain Music – 1982/RCA



Part 4:

- Chancey Williams, Cowboy's Girl - 3rd Street– 2020/YBR

- Zac Neil, Baby's Gone - S – 2020/ZNM

- Hayden Haddock, Road To Dallas - First Rodeo – 2018/HHM, LLC

- Aaron Watson, Barbed Wire Halo - Real Good Time – 2012/Big Label