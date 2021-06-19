Fred's Country w24-21

Today’s Best & your All Time Favorites

From the US, Texas & Canada

1st for Weekly neo-traditonal & classic Country



program Fred’s Country 2021 w # 24 :



Part 1:

- Jerry Kilgore, I Just Want My Baby Back - Love Trip - 1999/Virgin

- Gord Bamford, Hag on the Jukebox - Diamonds in a Whiskey

Glass - 2021/Black Mountain Music & Media

- Gabe Garcia, Take Me with You When You Go - One Memory

for the Road – 2020/396 Entertainment

- Marissa Brodie, Coffee or Tea - Down to Pieces – 2021/





Part 2:

- Jaden Hamilton, Bad Spot - S – 2021/JHM

- Triston Marez feat Ronnie Dunn, Where the Neon Lies - S – 2021/TTM

- Clay Walker, Texas to Tennessee - You Look Good EP – 2021/Show Dog

- Jo Dee Messina, Jo Dee Messina - I'm Alright – 1998/Curb

- Jake Bush, If You Ever Get Lonely - 7 - 2020/JBM



Part 3:

- Thomas Rhett, Country Again - Country Again – 2021/Valory

- Casey Donahew, Queen For A Night - S – 2021/Almost Country

- Alan Jackson, A Man Who Never Cries - Where Have You Gone - 2021/ARC-EMI

- Brian Mallery, My Best Friend - S - 2021/BMM



Part 4:

- Zach Neil, Half Bad - S – 2021/Smith Music Group

- Cody Johnson, 'Til You Can't - 'Til You Can't – 2021/Cojo-Warner Music

- Sammy Sadler feat Marty Raybon, The Church on Cumberland Road - 1989 - 2021/BFD

- George Strait, I Saw God Today - The Weight of the Badge EP – 2021/MCA