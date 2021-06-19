Fred's Country w24-21
Présentée par Frédéric Moreau BL-5128
Fred's country
samedi 19 juin à 17h00
Durée émission : 60 min
Today’s Best & your All Time Favorites
From the US, Texas & Canada
1st for Weekly neo-traditonal & classic Country
program Fred’s Country 2021 w # 24 :
Part 1:
- Jerry Kilgore, I Just Want My Baby Back - Love Trip - 1999/Virgin
- Gord Bamford, Hag on the Jukebox - Diamonds in a Whiskey
Glass - 2021/Black Mountain Music & Media
- Gabe Garcia, Take Me with You When You Go - One Memory
for the Road – 2020/396 Entertainment
- Marissa Brodie, Coffee or Tea - Down to Pieces – 2021/
Part 2:
- Jaden Hamilton, Bad Spot - S – 2021/JHM
- Triston Marez feat Ronnie Dunn, Where the Neon Lies - S – 2021/TTM
- Clay Walker, Texas to Tennessee - You Look Good EP – 2021/Show Dog
- Jo Dee Messina, Jo Dee Messina - I'm Alright – 1998/Curb
- Jake Bush, If You Ever Get Lonely - 7 - 2020/JBM
Part 3:
- Thomas Rhett, Country Again - Country Again – 2021/Valory
- Casey Donahew, Queen For A Night - S – 2021/Almost Country
- Alan Jackson, A Man Who Never Cries - Where Have You Gone - 2021/ARC-EMI
- Brian Mallery, My Best Friend - S - 2021/BMM
Part 4:
- Zach Neil, Half Bad - S – 2021/Smith Music Group
- Cody Johnson, 'Til You Can't - 'Til You Can't – 2021/Cojo-Warner Music
- Sammy Sadler feat Marty Raybon, The Church on Cumberland Road - 1989 - 2021/BFD
- George Strait, I Saw God Today - The Weight of the Badge EP – 2021/MCA
