Fred's Country w25-19
Présentée par Frédéric Moreau
FRED’S COUNTRY
samedi 22 juin à 17h00
Durée émission : 60 min
From the US, Texas & Canada
Weekly neo-traditonal & classic Country
program Fred’s Country 2019 w # 25:
Part 1:
- Josh Turner, One Woman Man – Everything is Fine – 2007/MCA
- Dustin Sonnier, Livin' in the Trailer Park - Between The Stones and Jones – 2019/DSE
- Jon Wolfe, Some Old Bar in the 90s - Feels Like Country Music – 2019/Fool Hearted
- David Ball, Thinkin' Problem (25th anniversary) - Thinkin' Problem – 1994/Warner Bros
- Jody Booth, Life of My Love - S – 2019/S.O.T
Part 2:
- Korey Rose feat Ahston Sheperd, Rockin' Years - Thousand Miles Gone – 2019/KRM
- Cooper Wade, In The Middle of The Second Verse - I Ain't Playin Around – 2019/CWM
- Jon Pardi, Heartache Medication - S – 2019/Capitol
- Clint Black feat Wynonna, A Bad Goodbye - No Time to Kill – 1993/RCA
Part 3:
- Donice Morace, Boots On - Long Live the Cowboy – 2019/DMM
- Randall King, Takin' Me A Heartbreak - Randall King – 2018/RK
- Chad Cooke Band, Little Miss Saturday Night - Risk It All – 2018/King Hall
- Korey Rose feat Tim Culpepper, The Day Keith Whitley Died - Thousand Miles Gone – 2019/ KRM
Part 4:
- Matt Mercado, I Should've Never Left Mexico - S – 2019/MM
- Joe Nichols, There's No Gettin' Over Me - Never Gets Old Traditional
Country Series – 2018/Broken Bow
- Brian Mallery, That's Just Me - That's Just Me – 2014/BMM
- Chris Ledoux, God Must Be A Cowboy - Melodies and Memories – 1984/CLM-Capitol
Les dernières émissions
-
Diffusion
samedi 15 juin
17h00
FRED’S COUNTRY
Fred's Country w24-19
From the US, Texas & Canada Weekly neo-traditonal...
-
Diffusion
samedi 8 juin
17h00
FRED’S COUNTRY
Fred's Country w23-19
Weekly neo-traditonal & classic Country progra...
-
Diffusion
samedi 1 juin
17h00
FRED’S COUNTRY
Fred's Country w22-19
Today’s Best & your All Time Favorites From t...