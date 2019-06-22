Fred's Country w25-19

From the US, Texas & Canada

Weekly neo-traditonal & classic Country



program Fred’s Country 2019 w # 25:



Part 1:

- Josh Turner, One Woman Man – Everything is Fine – 2007/MCA

- Dustin Sonnier, Livin' in the Trailer Park - Between The Stones and Jones – 2019/DSE

- Jon Wolfe, Some Old Bar in the 90s - Feels Like Country Music – 2019/Fool Hearted

- David Ball, Thinkin' Problem (25th anniversary) - Thinkin' Problem – 1994/Warner Bros

- Jody Booth, Life of My Love - S – 2019/S.O.T



Part 2:

- Korey Rose feat Ahston Sheperd, Rockin' Years - Thousand Miles Gone – 2019/KRM

- Cooper Wade, In The Middle of The Second Verse - I Ain't Playin Around – 2019/CWM

- Jon Pardi, Heartache Medication - S – 2019/Capitol

- Clint Black feat Wynonna, A Bad Goodbye - No Time to Kill – 1993/RCA



Part 3:

- Donice Morace, Boots On - Long Live the Cowboy – 2019/DMM

- Randall King, Takin' Me A Heartbreak - Randall King – 2018/RK

- Chad Cooke Band, Little Miss Saturday Night - Risk It All – 2018/King Hall

- Korey Rose feat Tim Culpepper, The Day Keith Whitley Died - Thousand Miles Gone – 2019/ KRM



Part 4:

- Matt Mercado, I Should've Never Left Mexico - S – 2019/MM

- Joe Nichols, There's No Gettin' Over Me - Never Gets Old Traditional

Country Series – 2018/Broken Bow

- Brian Mallery, That's Just Me - That's Just Me – 2014/BMM

- Chris Ledoux, God Must Be A Cowboy - Melodies and Memories – 1984/CLM-Capitol