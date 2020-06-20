Fred's Country w25-20
Présentée par Frédéric Moreau
Fred's country
samedi 20 juin à 17h00
Durée émission : 60 min
From the US, Texas & Canada
1st for Weekly neo-traditonal & classic Country
program Fred’s Country 2020 w # 25:
Part 1:
- Trace Adkins, There's A Girl In Texas - Dreamin' Out Loud – 1996/Capitol
- Will Banister, Burning It up Again - Everything Burns – 2020/WBM
- Hayden Haddock, Red Dirt Texas - Red Dirt Texas – 2020/HHM, LLC
- Jon Stork, Radio Cowboy - S – 2020/JSM
- Hot Country Knights feat Terri Clark, You Make It Hard - The K is Silent – 2020/Capitol
Part 2:
- Triston Marez, Far from Good - Until I Found You – 2019/TMM
- Clay Hollis, Here I Go Again - S – 2020/CHM
- Mark Chesnutt, I Found Another You (She Hates Me Too) - Numbers On
The Jukebox – 2020/Nada Dinero
- Drew Fish Band feat Pam Tillis, Every Damn Time - Whishfull Drinkin' – 2020/
Part 3:
- Curtis Grimes, Little Bit - S – 2020/Lonely River
- Sam L Smith, The Way You Make Me Feel - Phone Call To Heaven – 2019/SL.S
- Clint Black, With Love - Out of Sane – 2020/Blacktop
- Trisha Yearwood, She's In Love With The Boy - Trisha Yearwood – 1991/MCA
Part 4:
- Jon Stork, Radio Cowboy - Radio Cowboy – 2019/JSM
- Clay Walker, Easy Goin' - S – 2020/Maven Records
- Matt Mercado, A Cowboy Like Me - S – 2019/MMM
- Clint Black, Found It Anyway - Out of Sane – 2020/Blacktop
- Steve Helms Band, Imperfection - Can I Buy You a Country Song– 2018/SHB
