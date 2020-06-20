Fred's Country w25-20

From the US, Texas & Canada

1st for Weekly neo-traditonal & classic Country



program Fred’s Country 2020 w # 25:



Part 1:

- Trace Adkins, There's A Girl In Texas - Dreamin' Out Loud – 1996/Capitol

- Will Banister, Burning It up Again - Everything Burns – 2020/WBM

- Hayden Haddock, Red Dirt Texas - Red Dirt Texas – 2020/HHM, LLC

- Jon Stork, Radio Cowboy - S – 2020/JSM

- Hot Country Knights feat Terri Clark, You Make It Hard - The K is Silent – 2020/Capitol



Part 2:

- Triston Marez, Far from Good - Until I Found You – 2019/TMM

- Clay Hollis, Here I Go Again - S – 2020/CHM

- Mark Chesnutt, I Found Another You (She Hates Me Too) - Numbers On

The Jukebox – 2020/Nada Dinero

- Drew Fish Band feat Pam Tillis, Every Damn Time - Whishfull Drinkin' – 2020/



Part 3:

- Curtis Grimes, Little Bit - S – 2020/Lonely River

- Sam L Smith, The Way You Make Me Feel - Phone Call To Heaven – 2019/SL.S

- Clint Black, With Love - Out of Sane – 2020/Blacktop

- Trisha Yearwood, She's In Love With The Boy - Trisha Yearwood – 1991/MCA



Part 4:

- Jon Stork, Radio Cowboy - Radio Cowboy – 2019/JSM

- Clay Walker, Easy Goin' - S – 2020/Maven Records

- Matt Mercado, A Cowboy Like Me - S – 2019/MMM

- Clint Black, Found It Anyway - Out of Sane – 2020/Blacktop

- Steve Helms Band, Imperfection - Can I Buy You a Country Song– 2018/SHB