Fred's Country w26-19

Présentée par

samedi 29 juin à 17h00

Durée émission : 60 min

From the US, Texas & Canada
Weekly neo-traditonal & classic Country

program Fred’s Country 2019 w # 26:

Part 1:
- Holly Dunn, There Goes My Heart Again – The Blue Rose of Texas – 1989/Warner Bros
- Midland, Mr Lonely - S – 2019/Big Machine
- Kyle Park, Think You're In Love - Make Or Break Me – 2011/Winding Road
- Matt Mercado, I Should've Never Left Mexico - S – 2019/MMM

Part 2:
- Grayson Michael, Runaway - S – 2019/GMM
- Jon Wolfe, Some Old Bar in the 90s - Feels Like Country Music – 2019/Fool Hearted
- Jody Booth, Life of My Love - S – 2019/Son of Troy
- Cooper Wade, In The Middle of The Second Verse - I Ain't Playin Around – 2019/CWM

Part 3: 1989/2019: Alan Jackson celebrates three decades of Music
- Alan Jackson feat. Jimmy Buffett, It's Five O'clock Somewhere –
Greatest Hits Vol II – 2003/Arista
- Alan Jackson, Gone Country - Who I Am – 1994/Arista
- Alan Jackson, Drive (For Daddy Gene) - Drive – 2002/Arista
- Alan Jackson, Here In The Real World - Here In The Real World – 1990/Arista

Part 4:
- Kyle Park, Rednecks with Paychecks - Don't Forget Where You Come From – 2018/KPM
- Darrin Morris Band, High on some Willie - S – 2019/DMB
- Dustin Sonnier, Ain't Got One Honky Tonk - Between The Stones and Jones – 2019/DSE
- Ray Johnston Band, Beautiful You - S – 2019/RJB

Samedi 17h

Frédéric Moreau vous propose son émission dédiée à la musique country. Fred's country, tous les samedis en Loir-et-Cher à 17h.

Frédéric Moreau

Animateur radio
Animateur Fred's Country