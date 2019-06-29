Fred's Country w26-19

From the US, Texas & Canada

Weekly neo-traditonal & classic Country



program Fred’s Country 2019 w # 26:



Part 1:

- Holly Dunn, There Goes My Heart Again – The Blue Rose of Texas – 1989/Warner Bros

- Midland, Mr Lonely - S – 2019/Big Machine

- Kyle Park, Think You're In Love - Make Or Break Me – 2011/Winding Road

- Matt Mercado, I Should've Never Left Mexico - S – 2019/MMM



Part 2:

- Grayson Michael, Runaway - S – 2019/GMM

- Jon Wolfe, Some Old Bar in the 90s - Feels Like Country Music – 2019/Fool Hearted

- Jody Booth, Life of My Love - S – 2019/Son of Troy

- Cooper Wade, In The Middle of The Second Verse - I Ain't Playin Around – 2019/CWM



Part 3: 1989/2019: Alan Jackson celebrates three decades of Music

- Alan Jackson feat. Jimmy Buffett, It's Five O'clock Somewhere –

Greatest Hits Vol II – 2003/Arista

- Alan Jackson, Gone Country - Who I Am – 1994/Arista

- Alan Jackson, Drive (For Daddy Gene) - Drive – 2002/Arista

- Alan Jackson, Here In The Real World - Here In The Real World – 1990/Arista



Part 4:

- Kyle Park, Rednecks with Paychecks - Don't Forget Where You Come From – 2018/KPM

- Darrin Morris Band, High on some Willie - S – 2019/DMB

- Dustin Sonnier, Ain't Got One Honky Tonk - Between The Stones and Jones – 2019/DSE

- Ray Johnston Band, Beautiful You - S – 2019/RJB