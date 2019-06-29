Fred's Country w26-19
Présentée par Frédéric Moreau
FRED’S COUNTRY
samedi 29 juin à 17h00
Durée émission : 60 min
From the US, Texas & Canada
Weekly neo-traditonal & classic Country
program Fred’s Country 2019 w # 26:
Part 1:
- Holly Dunn, There Goes My Heart Again – The Blue Rose of Texas – 1989/Warner Bros
- Midland, Mr Lonely - S – 2019/Big Machine
- Kyle Park, Think You're In Love - Make Or Break Me – 2011/Winding Road
- Matt Mercado, I Should've Never Left Mexico - S – 2019/MMM
Part 2:
- Grayson Michael, Runaway - S – 2019/GMM
- Jon Wolfe, Some Old Bar in the 90s - Feels Like Country Music – 2019/Fool Hearted
- Jody Booth, Life of My Love - S – 2019/Son of Troy
- Cooper Wade, In The Middle of The Second Verse - I Ain't Playin Around – 2019/CWM
Part 3: 1989/2019: Alan Jackson celebrates three decades of Music
- Alan Jackson feat. Jimmy Buffett, It's Five O'clock Somewhere –
Greatest Hits Vol II – 2003/Arista
- Alan Jackson, Gone Country - Who I Am – 1994/Arista
- Alan Jackson, Drive (For Daddy Gene) - Drive – 2002/Arista
- Alan Jackson, Here In The Real World - Here In The Real World – 1990/Arista
Part 4:
- Kyle Park, Rednecks with Paychecks - Don't Forget Where You Come From – 2018/KPM
- Darrin Morris Band, High on some Willie - S – 2019/DMB
- Dustin Sonnier, Ain't Got One Honky Tonk - Between The Stones and Jones – 2019/DSE
- Ray Johnston Band, Beautiful You - S – 2019/RJB
Les dernières émissions
-
Diffusion
samedi 22 juin
17h00
FRED’S COUNTRY
Fred's Country w25-19
From the US, Texas & Canada Weekly neo-traditonal ...
-
Diffusion
samedi 15 juin
17h00
FRED’S COUNTRY
Fred's Country w24-19
From the US, Texas & Canada Weekly neo-traditonal...
-
Diffusion
samedi 8 juin
17h00
FRED’S COUNTRY
Fred's Country w23-19
Weekly neo-traditonal & classic Country progra...