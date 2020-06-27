Fred's Country w26-20
program Fred’s Country 2020 w # 26:
Part 1:
- Jo Dee Messina, Bye Bye - I'm Alright – 1998/Curb
- Curtis Grimes, Little Bit - S – 2020/Lonely River
- Josh Turner, Country State of Mind - Country State of Mind – 2020/MCA
- Sam L Smith, The Way You Make Me Feel - Phone Call To Heaven – 2019/SL.S
Part 2:
- David Adam Byrnes, Pretty Blue View - S – 2020/DAB
- Stoney LaRue & Tanya Tucker, Meet in The Middle - Onward – 2019/One Chord Song
- Daryle Singletary, Amen Kind Of Love - Live At Pleasure Island, Florida – 2020/Mountain Man Music
- Dustin Sonnier, Missin' you, Mississippi - Between the Stones & Jones – 2019/DSE
- Joe Diffie, Home - A Thousand Winding Roads – 1990/Epic
Part 3:
- Randall King, Hey Cowgirl - S – 2020/Warner Bros
- Clint Black, With Love - Out of Sane – 2020/Blacktop
- Chancey Williams, Tin Roof- Rodeo Cold Beer – 2017/Younger Brothers
- Del Jackson, Smoke Signals - Lessons Learned, Bridges Burned – 2020/Jackson
- John Michael Montgomery, Sold (The Grundy County Auction Incident)
- John Michael Montgomery – 1995/Atlantic
Part 4:
- Mo Pitney, Ain't Lookin Back - Ain't Lookin Back – 2020/Curb
- Aaron Watson, Project - S – 2020/
- Will Banister, Easy to Love - Everything Burns – 2020/
- Jesse Daniels, If You Ain't Happy Now (You Never Will Be) - Rollin' On – 2020/
- George Strait, I Cross My Heart - Pure Country– /MCA
