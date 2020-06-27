Fred's Country w26-20

program Fred’s Country 2020 w # 26:



Part 1:

- Jo Dee Messina, Bye Bye - I'm Alright – 1998/Curb

- Curtis Grimes, Little Bit - S – 2020/Lonely River

- Josh Turner, Country State of Mind - Country State of Mind – 2020/MCA

- Sam L Smith, The Way You Make Me Feel - Phone Call To Heaven – 2019/SL.S



Part 2:

- David Adam Byrnes, Pretty Blue View - S – 2020/DAB

- Stoney LaRue & Tanya Tucker, Meet in The Middle - Onward – 2019/One Chord Song

- Daryle Singletary, Amen Kind Of Love - Live At Pleasure Island, Florida – 2020/Mountain Man Music

- Dustin Sonnier, Missin' you, Mississippi - Between the Stones & Jones – 2019/DSE

- Joe Diffie, Home - A Thousand Winding Roads – 1990/Epic



Part 3:

- Randall King, Hey Cowgirl - S – 2020/Warner Bros

- Clint Black, With Love - Out of Sane – 2020/Blacktop

- Chancey Williams, Tin Roof- Rodeo Cold Beer – 2017/Younger Brothers

- Del Jackson, Smoke Signals - Lessons Learned, Bridges Burned – 2020/Jackson

- John Michael Montgomery, Sold (The Grundy County Auction Incident)

- John Michael Montgomery – 1995/Atlantic



Part 4:

- Mo Pitney, Ain't Lookin Back - Ain't Lookin Back – 2020/Curb

- Aaron Watson, Project - S – 2020/

- Will Banister, Easy to Love - Everything Burns – 2020/

- Jesse Daniels, If You Ain't Happy Now (You Never Will Be) - Rollin' On – 2020/

- George Strait, I Cross My Heart - Pure Country– /MCA