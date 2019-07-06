Fred's Country w27-19
Présentée par Frédéric Moreau
FRED’S COUNTRY
samedi 6 juillet à 17h00
Durée émission : 60 min
Today’s Best & your All Time Favorites
From the US, Texas & Canada
Weekly neo-traditonal & classic Country
program Fred’s Country 2019 w # 27:
Part 1:
- Wade Hayes, Old Enough To Know Better – Old Enough To Know Better – 1995/Columbia
- Jody Booth, Life of My Love - S – 2019/Son of Troy
- Hunter Thomas Mounce, Feelin' The Fire Burn Out - Folks Like Me and You – 2019/HTM
- Kyle Park, Don't Forget Where You Come From - Don't Forget Where You Come From – 2018/KPM
- Abe Mac Band, Crazy - S – 2019/AMM
Part 2:
- Randy Travis, One in a Row - S – 2019/Warner Music
- Cooper Wade, My Last Name - I Ain't Playin Around – 2019/CWM
- Chad Cooke Band, Whatever it Takes - Risk It All – 2018/King Hall Music
- George Strait, Take Me Away - Honky Tonk Machine – 2019/MCA
- George Strait, If You Ain't Lovin', You Ain't Livin'
- If You Ain't Lovin', You Ain't Livin' – 1988/MCA
Part 3:
- Jon Wolfe, Some Old Bar in the 90s - Feels Like Country Music – 2019/Fool Hearted
- Matt Mercado, I Should've Never Left Mexico - S – 2019/MMM
- Donice Morace, Through the Jukebox - Long Live The Cowboy – 2019/DMM
- Toby Keith feat Sting, I'm So Happy I Can't Stop Cryin' - Dream Walking – 1997/Mercury
Part 4:
- Cody Johnson, Fenceposts - Ain't Nothin' to It – 2019/CoJo-Warner
- Dustin Sonnier, Slow Hand - Between The Stones and Jones – 2019/DSE
- Korey Rose, Let This Cowboy Take You Away - S – 2019/DMB
- Zac Brown Band, Toes - The Foundation – 2009/Home Grown-Big Picture-Atlantic
