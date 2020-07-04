Fred's Country w27-20
Présentée par Frédéric Moreau
Fred's country
samedi 4 juillet à 17h00
Durée émission : 60 min
From the US, Texas & Canada
1st for Weekly neo-traditonal & classic Country
program Fred’s Country 2020 w # 27:
Part 1:
- Martina McBride, Thanks A Lot - Timeless – 2005/RCA
- Jody Booth feat Tracy Byrd, Lonesome, On'ry and Mean -
The Rosewood Tapes, Volume 1 & 2 – 2019/SOT Records
- Randy Rogers & Wade Bowen, Rodeo Clown - Hold My Beer, Vol 2 – 2020/Lil' Buddy Toons
- Aaron Watson, Whisper My Name - S – 2020/Big Label
Part 2:
- Mo Pitney, Ain't Lookin Back - Ain't Lookin Back – 2020/Curb
- Brandi Behlen, Wine In a Coffee Cup - Brandi Behlen EP – 2020/BBM
- Josh Turner feat Chris Janson, Country State of Mind - Country State of Mind – 2020/MCA
- Mark Chesnutt, Things To Do In Wichita - Rollin' With The Flow – 2008/Lofton Creek
- Curtis Grimes, Little Bit - S – 2020/Lonely River
Part 3:
- Randall King, Hey Cowgirl - S – 2020/Warner Bros
- Hayden Haddock, One by One - Red Dirt Texas – 2020/HHM, LLC
- Will Banister, Easy to Love - Everything Burns – 2020/WBM
- Matt Castillo, Say It - S – 2020/MCM
- Will Carter, Fallin' in Love - S – 2020/Way Back Records
Part 4:
- George Strait, Honk If You Honky Tonk - Honkytonkville – 2003/MCA
- Hot Country Knights, Moose Knuckle Shuffle - The K is Silent – 2020/Capitol
- Clint Black, With Love - Out of Sane – 2020/Blacktop
- David Adam Byrnes, Pretty Blue View - S – 2020/DAB
- Mc Bride & The Ride, Sacred Ground - Sacred Ground – 1992/MCA
