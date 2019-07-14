Fred's Country w28-19

Today’s Best & your All Time Favorites

From the US, Texas & Canada

Weekly neo-traditonal & classic Country



program Fred’s Country 2019 w # 28:



Part 1:

- Sara Evans, Suds In The Bucket – Restless – 2004/RCA

- Donice Morace, Through the Jukebox - Long Live The Cowboy – 2019/DMM

- Jon Wolfe, A Good Woman - Feels Like Country Music – 2019/Fool Hearted

- Midland feat Jay De La Curva, Brindemos – S – 2018/Big Machine



Part 2:

- Abe Mac Band, Crazy - S – 2019/AMM

- Frank Ray, Tequila Mockingbird - S – 2018/FRM

- Whiskey Myers, Rolling Stone - S – 2019/WMM

- Darrin Morris Band, High on some Willie - S – 2019/DMB

- Casey Donahew, Country Song - All Night Party – 2016/



Part 3:

- Jody Booth, Life of My Love - S – 2019/Son of Troy

- Chad Cooke Band, Whatever it Takes - Risk It All – 2018/King Hall Music

- Korey Rose, Let This Cowboy Take You Away - S – 2019/DMB

- Glenn Campbell, Southern Nights - Southern Nights – 1977/Capitol



Part 4:

- Luc Jaillet, Her Smile - S – 2019/LJM

- Rhonda Vincent, Bright Lights & Country Music - Only Me – 2014/Upper Mgt

- Randy Travis, One in a Row - S – 2019/Warner Music

- Dan Seals, Everything That Glitters (Is Not Gold) - Won't Be Blue Anymore – 1986/EMI