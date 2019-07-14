Fred's Country w28-19
Présentée par Frédéric Moreau
FRED’S COUNTRY
dimanche 14 juillet à 12h00
Durée émission : 60 min
Today’s Best & your All Time Favorites
From the US, Texas & Canada
Weekly neo-traditonal & classic Country
program Fred’s Country 2019 w # 28:
Part 1:
- Sara Evans, Suds In The Bucket – Restless – 2004/RCA
- Donice Morace, Through the Jukebox - Long Live The Cowboy – 2019/DMM
- Jon Wolfe, A Good Woman - Feels Like Country Music – 2019/Fool Hearted
- Midland feat Jay De La Curva, Brindemos – S – 2018/Big Machine
Part 2:
- Abe Mac Band, Crazy - S – 2019/AMM
- Frank Ray, Tequila Mockingbird - S – 2018/FRM
- Whiskey Myers, Rolling Stone - S – 2019/WMM
- Darrin Morris Band, High on some Willie - S – 2019/DMB
- Casey Donahew, Country Song - All Night Party – 2016/
Part 3:
- Jody Booth, Life of My Love - S – 2019/Son of Troy
- Chad Cooke Band, Whatever it Takes - Risk It All – 2018/King Hall Music
- Korey Rose, Let This Cowboy Take You Away - S – 2019/DMB
- Glenn Campbell, Southern Nights - Southern Nights – 1977/Capitol
Part 4:
- Luc Jaillet, Her Smile - S – 2019/LJM
- Rhonda Vincent, Bright Lights & Country Music - Only Me – 2014/Upper Mgt
- Randy Travis, One in a Row - S – 2019/Warner Music
- Dan Seals, Everything That Glitters (Is Not Gold) - Won't Be Blue Anymore – 1986/EMI
