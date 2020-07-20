Fred's Country w28-20
Présentée par Frédéric Moreau
Fred's country
samedi 11 juillet à 17h00
Durée émission : 60 min
From the US, Texas & Canada
1st for Weekly neo-traditonal & classic Country
program Fred’s Country 2020 w # 28:
Part 1:
- The Grascals feat Dierks Bentley, Folsom Prison Blues - Country Classics With A Bluegrass Spin – 2005/RCA
- Matt Castillo, Say It - S – 2020/MCM
- Brandi Behlen, Wine In a Coffee Cup - Brandi Behlen EP – 2020/BBM
- Clint Black, A Beautiful Day - Out of Sane – 2020/Blacktop
- Marty Stuart, Don't Be Cruel - The Marty Stuart Hit Pack – 1995/MCA
Part 2:
- Wynn Williams, Her Silhouette - Wynn Williams – 2019/WW
- Randy Rogers & Wade Bowen, Rodeo Clown - Hold My Beer, Vol 2 – 2020/Lil' Buddy Toons
- Jody Booth feat Tracy Byrd, Lonesome, On'ry and Mean -
The Rosewood Tapes, Volume 1 & 2 – 2019/SOT Records
- Waylon Jennings, Lonesome, On'ry and Mean - Lonesome, On'ry and Mean – 1973/RCA Victor
- Aaron Watson, Whisper My Name - S – 2020/Big Label
Part 3:
- Curtis Grimes, Little Bit - S – 2020/Lonely River
- James Lann, Everydayers - Everydayers – 2020/AriTex
- Josh Turner feat Chris Janson, Country State of Mind - Country State of Mind – 2020/MCA
- Stetson Walker, Good Old Fashion Love Makin' Song - Let Me Introduce You – 2019/SWM
Part 4:
- George Navarro, When She's Drinkin' - S – 2020/GNM
- George Strait, Boot Scootin' Boogie - Brooks & Dunn ACM Last Rodeo –
- Sunny Sweeney, Next Big Nothing - Heartbreaker's Hall of Fame – 2007/Big Machine
- Aaron Watson, Country Radio - Red Bandana – 2019/Big Label
