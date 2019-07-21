Fred's Country w29-19
Présentée par Frédéric Moreau
FRED’S COUNTRY
dimanche 21 juillet à 12h00
Durée émission : 60 min
Weekly neo-traditonal & classic Country
program Fred’s Country 2019 w # 29:
Part 1:
- Highway 101, Honky Tonk Heart – Highway 101 – 1989/WB
- Randall King, Takin' Me a Heartbreak - Randall King – 2018/RKM
- George Strait, Blue Water - Honky Tonk Machine – 2019/MCA
- Aaron Watson, Am I Amarillo - Red Bandana – 2019/Big Label
Part 2:
- Donice Morace, Through the Jukebox - Long Live The Cowboy – 2019/DMM
- Calah Delaney, Jolene - Gone Country – 2019/AMM
- Korey Rose, Let This Cowboy Take You Away - S – 2019/DMB
- Luc Jaillet, Her Smile - S – 2019/LJM
Part 3:
- Jon Pardi, Heartache Medication - Heartache Medication TBR – 2019/Capitol
- Thomas Rhett feat Jon Pardi, Beer Can't Fix - Center Point Road – 2019/Big Machine
- Grayson Michael, Runaway - S – 2019/GMM
- Shenandoah, The Church On Cumberland Road - The Road not Taken – 1989/Columbia
Part 4:
- Aaron Watson, Country Radio - Red Bandana – 2019/Big Label
- Billy Yates, My Daddy Was A Chevy Man - Just Be You – 2011/M.O.D
- Abe Mac Band, Crazy - S – 2019/AMM
- Tracy Lawrence, Today's Lonely Fool - Sticks & Stones – 1992/Atlantic
