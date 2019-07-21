Fred's Country w29-19

Weekly neo-traditonal & classic Country



program Fred’s Country 2019 w # 29:



Part 1:

- Highway 101, Honky Tonk Heart – Highway 101 – 1989/WB

- Randall King, Takin' Me a Heartbreak - Randall King – 2018/RKM

- George Strait, Blue Water - Honky Tonk Machine – 2019/MCA

- Aaron Watson, Am I Amarillo - Red Bandana – 2019/Big Label



Part 2:

- Donice Morace, Through the Jukebox - Long Live The Cowboy – 2019/DMM

- Calah Delaney, Jolene - Gone Country – 2019/AMM

- Korey Rose, Let This Cowboy Take You Away - S – 2019/DMB

- Luc Jaillet, Her Smile - S – 2019/LJM



Part 3:

- Jon Pardi, Heartache Medication - Heartache Medication TBR – 2019/Capitol

- Thomas Rhett feat Jon Pardi, Beer Can't Fix - Center Point Road – 2019/Big Machine

- Grayson Michael, Runaway - S – 2019/GMM

- Shenandoah, The Church On Cumberland Road - The Road not Taken – 1989/Columbia



Part 4:

- Aaron Watson, Country Radio - Red Bandana – 2019/Big Label

- Billy Yates, My Daddy Was A Chevy Man - Just Be You – 2011/M.O.D

- Abe Mac Band, Crazy - S – 2019/AMM

- Tracy Lawrence, Today's Lonely Fool - Sticks & Stones – 1992/Atlantic