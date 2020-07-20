Fred's Country w29-20

From the US, Texas & Canada

1st for Weekly neo-traditonal & classic Country



program Fred’s Country 2020 w # 29:

Summer mix'



Part 1:

- Joe Nichols, Size Matters - III – 2006/Universal South

- Jon Stork, Radio Cowboy - Radio Cowboy (Deluxe) – 2020/JSM

- Dustin Sonnier, Slow Hand - Between the Stones & Jones – 2019/DSM

- Josh Turner, I'm no Stranger to the Rain - Country State of Mind – 2020/MCA

- Keith Whitley, I'm no Stranger to the Rain - Don't Close Your Eyes – 1989/RCA



Part 2:

- Jon Wolfe, Feels Like Country Music - Feels Like Country Music – 2019/

- George Navarro, When She's Drinkin' - S – 2020/GNM

- Sam L Smith, The Way You Make Me Feel - Phone Call To Heaven – 2019/SL.S

- Joey + Rory, Album Number Two - Album Number Two – 2010/Sugarhill

- Craig Silver, Sweet Summer Nights - S – 2020/CSM



Part 3:

- Mo Pitney, Ain't Lookin Back - Ain't Lookin Back – 2020/Curb

- Brandi Behlen, Wine In a Coffee Cup - Brandi Behlen EP – 2020/BBM

- Curtis Grimes, Little Bit - S – 2020/Lonely River

- Matt Castillo, Say It - S – 2020/MCM

- Tim McGraw, Just To See You Smile - Everywhere – 1997/Curb



Part 4:

- Jody Booth feat Tracy Byrd, Lonesome, On'ry and Mean -

The Rosewood Tapes, Volume 1 & 2 – 2019/SOT Records

- Will Banister, Easy to Love - Everything Burns – 2020/WBM

- Logan Samford, I'm Your Fool - S – 2020/Torrez Music

- Garth Brooks, The Dance - Garth Brooks – 1990/Capitol