Fred's Country w29-20
Présentée par Frédéric Moreau
Fred's country
samedi 18 juillet à 17h00
Durée émission : 60 min
From the US, Texas & Canada
1st for Weekly neo-traditonal & classic Country
program Fred’s Country 2020 w # 29:
Summer mix'
Part 1:
- Joe Nichols, Size Matters - III – 2006/Universal South
- Jon Stork, Radio Cowboy - Radio Cowboy (Deluxe) – 2020/JSM
- Dustin Sonnier, Slow Hand - Between the Stones & Jones – 2019/DSM
- Josh Turner, I'm no Stranger to the Rain - Country State of Mind – 2020/MCA
- Keith Whitley, I'm no Stranger to the Rain - Don't Close Your Eyes – 1989/RCA
Part 2:
- Jon Wolfe, Feels Like Country Music - Feels Like Country Music – 2019/
- George Navarro, When She's Drinkin' - S – 2020/GNM
- Sam L Smith, The Way You Make Me Feel - Phone Call To Heaven – 2019/SL.S
- Joey + Rory, Album Number Two - Album Number Two – 2010/Sugarhill
- Craig Silver, Sweet Summer Nights - S – 2020/CSM
Part 3:
- Mo Pitney, Ain't Lookin Back - Ain't Lookin Back – 2020/Curb
- Brandi Behlen, Wine In a Coffee Cup - Brandi Behlen EP – 2020/BBM
- Curtis Grimes, Little Bit - S – 2020/Lonely River
- Matt Castillo, Say It - S – 2020/MCM
- Tim McGraw, Just To See You Smile - Everywhere – 1997/Curb
Part 4:
- Jody Booth feat Tracy Byrd, Lonesome, On'ry and Mean -
The Rosewood Tapes, Volume 1 & 2 – 2019/SOT Records
- Will Banister, Easy to Love - Everything Burns – 2020/WBM
- Logan Samford, I'm Your Fool - S – 2020/Torrez Music
- Garth Brooks, The Dance - Garth Brooks – 1990/Capitol
