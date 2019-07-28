Vous êtes ici : AccueilMusiqueFRED’S COUNTRYFred's Country w30-19

dimanche 28 juillet à 12h00

Durée émission : 60 min

Fred's Country w30-19

© DR - FM 2019

program Fred’s Country 2019 w # 30:       
               
Part 1:     
- Kevin Denney, Cadillac Tears –  Kevin Denney – 2002/Lyric Street
- Korey Rose, Let This Cowboy Take You Away - Thousand Miles Gone – 2019/KRM
- Midland, Put the Hurt on Me - Let it Roll – 2019/Big Machine
- Lucas Jagneaux & the Roadshow, New School -  S – 2019/RBM
- James Lann, Memory Like You - S – 2019/AriTex
Part 2:                   
- Brooks & Dunn w Thomas Rhett, My Maria -  Reboot – 2019/Arista
- Jon Pardi, Heartache Medication - Heartache Medication TBR – 2019/Capitol
- Aaron Watson, Country Radio -  Red Bandana – 2019/Big Label
- Kevin Moon feat. John Anderson, Straight Tequila Night - Throwback – 2015/Dirt Road
Part 3:           
- Joe Nichols, There's No Gettin' Over Me -
 Never Gets Old Traditional Country Series – 2018/Broken Bow
- Kevin Fowler, Better with Beer - S – 2019/KFM
- Donice Morace, Through the Jukebox -  Long Live The Cowboy – 2019/DMM
- Joey + Rory, Boots - The Life Of A Song – 2008/Columbia
- Jason Meadows, You Ain't Never Been to Texas - You Ain't Never Been to Texas – 2010/JMM 
Part 4:     
- Jon Wolfe, Some Ol'Bar in the 90's  - Feels Like Country Music  – 2019/Fool Hearted
- Calah Delaney,  Jolene - Gone Country – 2019/AMM
- Kyle Fields, My Appalachian Lady - S – 2019/KFM
- Chad Cooke Band, Four Minutes - Risk It All – 2018/King Hall

L'émission

Dimanche 12h00

Frédéric Moreau vous propose son émission dédiée à la musique country. Fred's country, tous les samedis en Loir-et-Cher à 17h. A réécouter içi, à télécharger sur iTunes En période Estivale, le dimanche à midi ...

Le présentateur

Frédéric Moreau

Animateur radio
Animateur Fred's Country