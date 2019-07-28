program Fred’s Country 2019 w # 30:
Part 1:
- Kevin Denney, Cadillac Tears – Kevin Denney – 2002/Lyric Street
- Korey Rose, Let This Cowboy Take You Away - Thousand Miles Gone – 2019/KRM
- Midland, Put the Hurt on Me - Let it Roll – 2019/Big Machine
- Lucas Jagneaux & the Roadshow, New School - S – 2019/RBM
- James Lann, Memory Like You - S – 2019/AriTex
Part 2:
- Brooks & Dunn w Thomas Rhett, My Maria - Reboot – 2019/Arista
- Jon Pardi, Heartache Medication - Heartache Medication TBR – 2019/Capitol
- Aaron Watson, Country Radio - Red Bandana – 2019/Big Label
- Kevin Moon feat. John Anderson, Straight Tequila Night - Throwback – 2015/Dirt Road
Part 3:
- Joe Nichols, There's No Gettin' Over Me -
Never Gets Old Traditional Country Series – 2018/Broken Bow
- Kevin Fowler, Better with Beer - S – 2019/KFM
- Donice Morace, Through the Jukebox - Long Live The Cowboy – 2019/DMM
- Joey + Rory, Boots - The Life Of A Song – 2008/Columbia
- Jason Meadows, You Ain't Never Been to Texas - You Ain't Never Been to Texas – 2010/JMM
Part 4:
- Jon Wolfe, Some Ol'Bar in the 90's - Feels Like Country Music – 2019/Fool Hearted
- Calah Delaney, Jolene - Gone Country – 2019/AMM
- Kyle Fields, My Appalachian Lady - S – 2019/KFM
- Chad Cooke Band, Four Minutes - Risk It All – 2018/King Hall
Fred's Country w30-19
Présentée par Frédéric Moreau
FRED’S COUNTRY
dimanche 28 juillet à 12h00
Durée émission : 60 min
© DR - FM 2019
