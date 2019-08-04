Fred's Country w31-19
Présentée par Frédéric Moreau
FRED’S COUNTRY
dimanche 4 août à 12h00
Durée émission : 60 min
Today’s Best & your All Time Favorites
From the US, Texas & Canada
Weekly neo-traditonal & classic Country
program Fred’s Country 2019 w # 31:
Part 1:
- Mark Chesnutt, Uptown Downtown (Misery's All the Same) –
Longnecks & Short Stories – 1992/MCA
- Jon Pardi, Heartache Medication - Heartache Medication TBR – 2019/Capitol
- John Slaughter, Meet In The Middle - Meet In The Middle – 2014/Bigger Sky
- Dean Brody, Marianne - Crop Circles – 2013/Open Road
Part 2:
- Donice Morace, Through the Jukebox - Long Live The Cowboy – 2019/DMM
- Calah Delaney, How Blue - Gone Country – 2019/BGM
- Chris Young, The Shoebox - The Man I Want To Be – 2009/RCA
- Roo Arcus, This Here Cowboy - This Here Cowboy – 2012/
Part 3:
- Mo Pitney, Boy & a Girl Thing - Behind This Guitar – 2016/Curb
- Easton Corbin, A Little More Country Than That -
A Little More Country Than That – 2009/Mercury
- Jamie Richards, Privileges of Youth - S – 2019/JRM
- Cooper Wade, In The Middle of The Second Verse - I Ain't Playin Around – 2019/CWM
Part 4:
- Lee Ann Womack, Montgomery To Memphis - Lee Ann Womack – 1997/Decca
- Brad Paisley, Celebrity - Mud on the Tires – 2003/Arista
- George Strait, Blue Water - Honky Tonk Machine – 2019/MCA
- Aaron Watson, Country Radio - Red Bandana – 2019/Big Label
