Fred's Country w31-19

Today’s Best & your All Time Favorites

From the US, Texas & Canada

Weekly neo-traditonal & classic Country



program Fred’s Country 2019 w # 31:



Part 1:

- Mark Chesnutt, Uptown Downtown (Misery's All the Same) –

Longnecks & Short Stories – 1992/MCA

- Jon Pardi, Heartache Medication - Heartache Medication TBR – 2019/Capitol

- John Slaughter, Meet In The Middle - Meet In The Middle – 2014/Bigger Sky

- Dean Brody, Marianne - Crop Circles – 2013/Open Road



Part 2:

- Donice Morace, Through the Jukebox - Long Live The Cowboy – 2019/DMM

- Calah Delaney, How Blue - Gone Country – 2019/BGM

- Chris Young, The Shoebox - The Man I Want To Be – 2009/RCA

- Roo Arcus, This Here Cowboy - This Here Cowboy – 2012/



Part 3:

- Mo Pitney, Boy & a Girl Thing - Behind This Guitar – 2016/Curb

- Easton Corbin, A Little More Country Than That -

A Little More Country Than That – 2009/Mercury

- Jamie Richards, Privileges of Youth - S – 2019/JRM

- Cooper Wade, In The Middle of The Second Verse - I Ain't Playin Around – 2019/CWM



Part 4:

- Lee Ann Womack, Montgomery To Memphis - Lee Ann Womack – 1997/Decca

- Brad Paisley, Celebrity - Mud on the Tires – 2003/Arista

- George Strait, Blue Water - Honky Tonk Machine – 2019/MCA

- Aaron Watson, Country Radio - Red Bandana – 2019/Big Label