Fred's Country w31-20

From the US, Texas & Canada

1st for Weekly neo-traditonal & classic Country



program Fred’s Country 2020 w # 31:

Summer mix'



Part 1:

- Hank Williams Jr w Reba Mc Entire, Tom Petty, Reverend Ike & Willie Nelson, Mind Your Own Business - Montana Cafe – 1986/Warner Bros

- Clay Walker, Easy Goin' - S – 2020/Maven Records

- Wynn Williams, Man What A Woman - Wynn Williams – 2020/Lonely River

- Juice Newton, Country Comfort - Juice – 1981/Capitol

- Keith Whitley, Miami My Amy - L.A. to Miami – 1986/RCA



Part 2:

- Jesse Daniel, If You ain't Happy Now (You Never Will Be) - Rollin' On – 2020/Die True Records

- Chancey Williams, Cowboy's Girl - 3rd Street– 2020/YBR

- Hayden Haddock, Honky Tonk On - Red Dirt Texas – 2020/HHM, LLC

- Dwight Yoakam, Pocket Of A Clown - This Time – 1993/Reprise

- Clint Black, One More Payment - Put Yourself in My Shoes – 1990/RCA



Part 3:

- Mark Chesnutt, I Found Another You (She Hates Me Too) - Numbers On

The Jukebox – 2020/Nada Dinero

- Stoney LaRue & Tanya Tucker, Meet in The Middle - Onward – 2019/One Chord Song

- Kyle Daigle, Cold Beer in Heaven - S – 2019/KDM

- Gary Allan, Smoke Rings in the Dark - Smoke Rings in the Dark – 1999/MCA

- Drew Fish Band feat Pam Tillis, Every Damn Time - Whishfull Drinkin' – 2020/





Part 4:

- Matt Mercado, A Cowboy Like Me - S – 2020/MMM

- David Adam Byrnes, Pretty Blue View - S – 2020/DAB

- Sunny Sweeney, Poet's Prayer - S – 2020/Aunt Daddy Records

- Chris Stapleton, Broken Halos - From a Room: Volume 1 – 2017/Mercury