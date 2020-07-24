Fred's Country w31-20
Présentée par Frédéric Moreau
Fred's country
samedi 1 août à 17h00
Durée émission : 60 min
From the US, Texas & Canada
1st for Weekly neo-traditonal & classic Country
program Fred’s Country 2020 w # 31:
Summer mix'
Part 1:
- Hank Williams Jr w Reba Mc Entire, Tom Petty, Reverend Ike & Willie Nelson, Mind Your Own Business - Montana Cafe – 1986/Warner Bros
- Clay Walker, Easy Goin' - S – 2020/Maven Records
- Wynn Williams, Man What A Woman - Wynn Williams – 2020/Lonely River
- Juice Newton, Country Comfort - Juice – 1981/Capitol
- Keith Whitley, Miami My Amy - L.A. to Miami – 1986/RCA
Part 2:
- Jesse Daniel, If You ain't Happy Now (You Never Will Be) - Rollin' On – 2020/Die True Records
- Chancey Williams, Cowboy's Girl - 3rd Street– 2020/YBR
- Hayden Haddock, Honky Tonk On - Red Dirt Texas – 2020/HHM, LLC
- Dwight Yoakam, Pocket Of A Clown - This Time – 1993/Reprise
- Clint Black, One More Payment - Put Yourself in My Shoes – 1990/RCA
Part 3:
- Mark Chesnutt, I Found Another You (She Hates Me Too) - Numbers On
The Jukebox – 2020/Nada Dinero
- Stoney LaRue & Tanya Tucker, Meet in The Middle - Onward – 2019/One Chord Song
- Kyle Daigle, Cold Beer in Heaven - S – 2019/KDM
- Gary Allan, Smoke Rings in the Dark - Smoke Rings in the Dark – 1999/MCA
- Drew Fish Band feat Pam Tillis, Every Damn Time - Whishfull Drinkin' – 2020/
Part 4:
- Matt Mercado, A Cowboy Like Me - S – 2020/MMM
- David Adam Byrnes, Pretty Blue View - S – 2020/DAB
- Sunny Sweeney, Poet's Prayer - S – 2020/Aunt Daddy Records
- Chris Stapleton, Broken Halos - From a Room: Volume 1 – 2017/Mercury
Les dernières émissions
-
Diffusion
samedi 18 juillet
17h00
Fred's country
Fred's Country w29-20
From the US, Texas & Canada 1st for Weekly neo-tr...
-
Diffusion
samedi 11 juillet
17h00
Fred's country
Fred's Country w28-20
From the US, Texas & Canada 1st for Weekly neo-tr...
-
Diffusion
samedi 4 juillet
17h00
Fred's country
Fred's Country w27-20
From the US, Texas & Canada 1st for Weekly neo-tr...