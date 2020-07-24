Vous êtes ici : AccueilMusiqueFred's countryFred's Country w31-20

Fred's Country w31-20

Présentée par

Fred's country

samedi 1 août à 17h00

Durée émission : 60 min

Fred's country

From the US, Texas & Canada
1st for Weekly neo-traditonal & classic Country

program Fred’s Country 2020 w # 31:
Summer mix'

Part 1:
- Hank Williams Jr w Reba Mc Entire, Tom Petty, Reverend Ike & Willie Nelson, Mind Your Own Business - Montana Cafe – 1986/Warner Bros
- Clay Walker, Easy Goin' - S – 2020/Maven Records
- Wynn Williams, Man What A Woman - Wynn Williams – 2020/Lonely River
- Juice Newton, Country Comfort - Juice – 1981/Capitol
- Keith Whitley, Miami My Amy - L.A. to Miami – 1986/RCA

Part 2:
- Jesse Daniel, If You ain't Happy Now (You Never Will Be) - Rollin' On – 2020/Die True Records
- Chancey Williams, Cowboy's Girl - 3rd Street– 2020/YBR
- Hayden Haddock, Honky Tonk On - Red Dirt Texas – 2020/HHM, LLC
- Dwight Yoakam, Pocket Of A Clown - This Time – 1993/Reprise
- Clint Black, One More Payment - Put Yourself in My Shoes – 1990/RCA

Part 3:
- Mark Chesnutt, I Found Another You (She Hates Me Too) - Numbers On
The Jukebox – 2020/Nada Dinero
- Stoney LaRue & Tanya Tucker, Meet in The Middle - Onward – 2019/One Chord Song
- Kyle Daigle, Cold Beer in Heaven - S – 2019/KDM
- Gary Allan, Smoke Rings in the Dark - Smoke Rings in the Dark – 1999/MCA
- Drew Fish Band feat Pam Tillis, Every Damn Time - Whishfull Drinkin' – 2020/


Part 4:
- Matt Mercado, A Cowboy Like Me - S – 2020/MMM
- David Adam Byrnes, Pretty Blue View - S – 2020/DAB
- Sunny Sweeney, Poet's Prayer - S – 2020/Aunt Daddy Records
- Chris Stapleton, Broken Halos - From a Room: Volume 1 – 2017/Mercury

Les dernières émissions

Toutes les émissions

L'émission

Samedi 17h

Frédéric Moreau vous propose son émission dédiée à la musique country. Fred's country, tous les samedis en Loir-et-Cher à 17h. A réécouter içi, à télécharger sur iTunes

Le présentateur

Frédéric Moreau

Animateur radio
Animateur Fred's Country