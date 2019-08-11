Fred's Country w32-19
Présentée par Frédéric Moreau
FRED’S COUNTRY
dimanche 11 août à 12h00
Durée émission : 60 min
Today’s Best & your All Time Favorites
From the US, Texas & Canada
Weekly neo-traditonal & classic Country
program Fred’s Country 2019 w # 32:
Part 1:
- Tim McGraw, Welcome to The Club – Tim McGraw – 1993/Curb
- Jon Wolfe, Some Old Bar in the 90s - Feels Like Country Music – 2019/Fool Hearted
- Lane Turner, Outside Looking In - Right On Time – 2004/WB
- Chris Young, You - Neon – 2011/RCA
- Rosanne Cash feat Johnny Cash, That's How I Got To Memphis -
Somewhere In The Stars – 1982/Columbia
Part 2:
- Jody Booth, Life of My Love - S – 2019/Son of Troy
- Donice Morace, Through the Jukebox - Long Live The Cowboy – 2019/DMM
- Tracy Byrd, 4 To 1 In Atlanta - Love Lessons – 1996/RCA
- Tracy Lawrence, Stars Over Texas - Time Marches On – 1996/Atlantic
Part 3:
- Hunter Thomas Mounce, Feelin' The Fire Burn Out - Folks Like Me and You – 2019/HTM
- Midland, Playboys - Let it Roll – 2019/Big Machine
- Rich McCready, Let Me Take That Ol' Heartache - That Just About Covers – 1997/Magnatone
- Lane Turner, Always Wanting More (Breathless) - Right On Time– 2004/WB
Part 4:
- Sunny Sweeney, Staying’s Worse Than Leaving - Sunny Sweeney - EP – 2011/Republic
- Gord Bamford, The Watering Hole - Life Is Good – 2004/GWB-Royalty
- John Michael Montgomery, Ain't Got Nothin' On Us - What I Do Best – 1996/Atlantic
- George Strait, The Fireman - Does Fort Worth Ever Cross Your Mind – 1985/MCA
- Alan Jackson,The One You're Waiting On - Angels and Alcohol – 2015/AJR-EMI
