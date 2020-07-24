Fred's Country w32-20
Présentée par Frédéric Moreau
Fred's country
samedi 8 août à 17h00
Durée émission : 60 min
From the US, Texas & Canada
1st for Weekly neo-traditonal & classic Country
program Fred’s Country 2020 w # 32:
Summer mix'
Part 1:
- Frank Ray, Tequila Mockingbird - S – 2018/FRM
- Donice Morace, Through the Jukebox - Long Live The Cowboy – 2019/DMM
- Curtis Grimes, Little Bit - S – 2020/Lonely River
- Baillie & The Boys, (I Wish I Had A) Heart Of Stone - Turn the Tide – 1989/RCA
Part 2:
- Brandi Behlen, Wine In a Coffee Cup - Brandi Behlen EP – 2020/BBM
- George Navarro, When She's Drinkin' - S – 2020/GNM
- Zac Neil, When She Drinks Whiskey - S – 2020/ZNM
- Jake Bloker, Just Between You And Me - S – 2020/JBM
- Desert Rose Band, Hello Trouble - Running – 1988/MCA-Curb
- Holly Dunn, There Goes My Heart Again - The Blue Rose of Texas – 1989/Warner Bros
Part 3:
- Triston Marez, Far from Good - Until I Found You – 2019/TMM
- James Lann, Everydayers - Everydayers – 2020/AriTex
- Aaron Watson, Whisper My Name - S – 2020/Big Label
- Dan Seals, Big Wheels in the Moonlight - Rage On – 1988/Capitol
Part 4:
- Randall King, Hey Cowgirl - S – 2020/Warner Bros
- Will Banister, Easy to Love - Everything Burns – 2020/
- Chris Moreau, Get on with Life - S – 2020/CMM
- Steve & Heather, Nashville - Stories – 2020/S&H
