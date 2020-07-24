Fred's Country w33-20
Présentée par Frédéric Moreau
Fred's country
vendredi 14 août à 17h00
Durée émission : 60 min
From the US, Texas & Canada
1st for Weekly neo-traditonal & classic Country
program Fred’s Country 2020 w # 33:
Summer mix'
Part 1:
- Randy Travis, Forever and Ever, Amen - Always & Forever – 1987/Warner Bros
- Brooks & Dunn w Jon Pardi, My Next Broken Heart - Reboot – 2019/Arista
- Curtis Grimes, Little Bit - S – 2020/Lonely River
- Kyle Park, If We Can Make It Through December - Don't Forget Where You Come From – 2018/KPM
- The Judds feat The Jordanaires, Don't Be Cruel - Heartland – 1987/RCA
Part 2:
- Midland, Mr Lonely - Let It Roll – 2019/Big Machine
- Chancey Williams, Cowboy's Girl - 3rd Street– 2020/YBR
- Sam L. Smith, Blue Jackets - Phone Call To Heaven – 2019/SL.S
- Sam L. Smith, Run So Far - Phone Call To Heaven – 2019/SL.S
- Alan Jackson feat. Zac Brown, Dixie Highway - Thirty Miles West – 2012/Arista
Part 3:
- Chris Moreau, Get on with Life - Get on with Life – 2020/CMM
- Tracy Lawrence, Time Marches On - Time Marches On – 1996/Atlantic
- Mark Chesnutt, I Found Another You (She Hates Me Too) - Numbers On the Jukebox – 2020/Nada Dinero
- Will Carter, Fallin' in Love - S – 2020/Way Back Records
- Time Jumpers, Texas on Saturday Night - Time Jumpers - 2012/Rounder
Part 4:
- Jody Booth, Gotta Go Back To Work - The Rosewood Tapes, Vol 1 & 2 – 2019/Son of Troy
- Kyle Park, Everyday Kind of Love - S – 2019/KPM
- September Moon, You Know Who You Are - S – 2020/Katherine Brown
- Suzy Bogguss & Chet Atkins, All My Loving - Come Together,
America Salutes the Beatles – 1995/Liberty
Les dernières émissions
-
Diffusion
samedi 18 juillet
17h00
Fred's country
Fred's Country w29-20
From the US, Texas & Canada 1st for Weekly neo-tr...
-
Diffusion
samedi 11 juillet
17h00
Fred's country
Fred's Country w28-20
From the US, Texas & Canada 1st for Weekly neo-tr...
-
Diffusion
samedi 4 juillet
17h00
Fred's country
Fred's Country w27-20
From the US, Texas & Canada 1st for Weekly neo-tr...