Fred's Country w33-20

From the US, Texas & Canada

1st for Weekly neo-traditonal & classic Country



program Fred’s Country 2020 w # 33:

Summer mix'



Part 1:

- Randy Travis, Forever and Ever, Amen - Always & Forever – 1987/Warner Bros

- Brooks & Dunn w Jon Pardi, My Next Broken Heart - Reboot – 2019/Arista

- Curtis Grimes, Little Bit - S – 2020/Lonely River

- Kyle Park, If We Can Make It Through December - Don't Forget Where You Come From – 2018/KPM

- The Judds feat The Jordanaires, Don't Be Cruel - Heartland – 1987/RCA



Part 2:

- Midland, Mr Lonely - Let It Roll – 2019/Big Machine

- Chancey Williams, Cowboy's Girl - 3rd Street– 2020/YBR

- Sam L. Smith, Blue Jackets - Phone Call To Heaven – 2019/SL.S

- Sam L. Smith, Run So Far - Phone Call To Heaven – 2019/SL.S

- Alan Jackson feat. Zac Brown, Dixie Highway - Thirty Miles West – 2012/Arista



Part 3:

- Chris Moreau, Get on with Life - Get on with Life – 2020/CMM

- Tracy Lawrence, Time Marches On - Time Marches On – 1996/Atlantic

- Mark Chesnutt, I Found Another You (She Hates Me Too) - Numbers On the Jukebox – 2020/Nada Dinero

- Will Carter, Fallin' in Love - S – 2020/Way Back Records

- Time Jumpers, Texas on Saturday Night - Time Jumpers - 2012/Rounder



Part 4:

- Jody Booth, Gotta Go Back To Work - The Rosewood Tapes, Vol 1 & 2 – 2019/Son of Troy

- Kyle Park, Everyday Kind of Love - S – 2019/KPM

- September Moon, You Know Who You Are - S – 2020/Katherine Brown

- Suzy Bogguss & Chet Atkins, All My Loving - Come Together,

America Salutes the Beatles – 1995/Liberty