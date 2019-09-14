Fred's Country w37-19

From the US, Texas & Canada

1st for Weekly neo-traditonal & classic Country



program Fred’s Country 2019 w # 37:



Part 1:

- Clint Black, One More Payment – Put Yourself in My Shoes – 1991/Arista

- Curtis Grimes, Still - S – 2019/Lonely River

- Casey Donahew, Let's Make a Love Song - One Light Town – 2019/Almost Country

- Robert Ray, Good Country Song - S – 2019/Big R.I.G Country

- Matt Dylan, You Look Good in that Smile - Keep on Keeping On – 2019/MMG



Part 2:

- Donice Morace, Through the Jukebox - Long Live The Cowboy – 2019/DMM

- Steve Helms Band, Friday Night Fever - Can I Buy You A Country Song? – 2018/SHB

- Kyle Park, Fit for the King - Tribute – 2013/KPM

- American Young, Seminole Wind - Soundtrack of Your Life – 2019/Curb



P art 3:

- Midland, Mr. Lonely - Let it Roll – 2019/Big Machine

- Kevin Fowler, Livin' These Songs I Write - Barstool Stories – 2019/KFM

- Katy McKenzie, Advise I Didn't Take - S – 2019/KM

- Kevin Moon, Throwback - Throwback – 2015/Dirt Road

- Clay Walker, Texas Swing - Say No More – 2001/Giant



Part 4:

- Jon Pardi, Heartache Medication - Heartache Medication – 2019/Capitol

- Ben McPeak, Lonely Leave Me Alone - Better Off – 2019/BMPM

- Calah Delaney, How Blue - Gone Country – 2019/BGM

- Dylan Scott, When You Say Nothing at All - An Old Memory – 2019/Curb