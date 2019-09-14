Vous êtes ici : AccueilMusiqueFred's countryFred's Country w37-19

Fred's Country w37-19

Présentée par

Fred's country

samedi 14 septembre à 17h00

Durée émission : 60 min

Fred's country

From the US, Texas & Canada
1st for Weekly neo-traditonal & classic Country

program Fred’s Country 2019 w # 37:

Part 1:
- Clint Black, One More Payment – Put Yourself in My Shoes – 1991/Arista
- Curtis Grimes, Still - S – 2019/Lonely River
- Casey Donahew, Let's Make a Love Song - One Light Town – 2019/Almost Country
- Robert Ray, Good Country Song - S – 2019/Big R.I.G Country
- Matt Dylan, You Look Good in that Smile - Keep on Keeping On – 2019/MMG

Part 2:
- Donice Morace, Through the Jukebox - Long Live The Cowboy – 2019/DMM
- Steve Helms Band, Friday Night Fever - Can I Buy You A Country Song? – 2018/SHB
- Kyle Park, Fit for the King - Tribute – 2013/KPM
- American Young, Seminole Wind - Soundtrack of Your Life – 2019/Curb

P art 3:
- Midland, Mr. Lonely - Let it Roll – 2019/Big Machine
- Kevin Fowler, Livin' These Songs I Write - Barstool Stories – 2019/KFM
- Katy McKenzie, Advise I Didn't Take - S – 2019/KM
- Kevin Moon, Throwback - Throwback – 2015/Dirt Road
- Clay Walker, Texas Swing - Say No More – 2001/Giant

Part 4:
- Jon Pardi, Heartache Medication - Heartache Medication – 2019/Capitol
- Ben McPeak, Lonely Leave Me Alone - Better Off – 2019/BMPM
- Calah Delaney, How Blue - Gone Country – 2019/BGM
- Dylan Scott, When You Say Nothing at All - An Old Memory – 2019/Curb

Les dernières émissions

Toutes les émissions

L'émission

Samedi 17h

Frédéric Moreau vous propose son émission dédiée à la musique country. Fred's country, tous les samedis en Loir-et-Cher à 17h. A réécouter içi, à télécharger sur iTunes

Le présentateur

Frédéric Moreau

Animateur radio
Animateur Fred's Country