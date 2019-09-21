Fred's Country w38-19

From the US, Texas & Canada

1st for Weekly neo-traditonal & classic Country

program Fred’s Country 2019 w # 38:



Part 1:

- George Strait, It Just Comes Natural – It Just Comes Natural – 2006/MCA

- Luke Combs & Brooks & Dunn, Many - What You See Is What You Get – 2019/Big R.I.G Country

- Ben McPeak, Lonely Leave Me Alone - Better Off – 2019/BMPM

- American Young, Seminole Wind - Soundtrack of Your Life – 2019/Curb



Part 2:

- Robert Ray, Good Country Song - S – 2019/Big R.I.G Country

- Matt Dylan, You Look Good in that Smile - Keep on Keeping On – 2019/MMG

- Donice Morace, Saddle Up. - Long Live The Cowboy – 2019/DMM

- Dierks Bentley, One Way - The Mountain – 2018/Capitol



Part 3:

- George Strait, Blue Water – Honky Tonk Time Machine – 2019/MCA

- Kevin Fowler, Better with Beer - Barstool Stories – 2019/KFM

- The Highwomen, Loose Change - The Highwomen– 2019/Elektra

- Curtis Grimes, Still - S – 2019/Lonely River

- Crystal Gayle, Walking After Midnight - You Don't Know Me – 2019/Southpaw Prod



Part 4:

- Midland, Cheatin' Songs - Let it Roll – 2019/Big Machine

- Steve Helms Band, Friday Night Fever - Can I Buy You A Country Song? – 2018/SHB

- Kyle Park, Fit for the King - Tribute – 2013/KPM

- Jon Pardi, Ain't Always the Cowboy - Heartache Medication – 2019/Capitol

- Brett Young, Mercy - Brett Young – 2017/Big Machine