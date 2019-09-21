Fred's Country w38-19
Présentée par Frédéric Moreau
Fred's country
samedi 21 septembre à 17h00
Durée émission : 60 min
From the US, Texas & Canada
1st for Weekly neo-traditonal & classic Country
program Fred’s Country 2019 w # 38:
Part 1:
- George Strait, It Just Comes Natural – It Just Comes Natural – 2006/MCA
- Luke Combs & Brooks & Dunn, Many - What You See Is What You Get – 2019/Big R.I.G Country
- Ben McPeak, Lonely Leave Me Alone - Better Off – 2019/BMPM
- American Young, Seminole Wind - Soundtrack of Your Life – 2019/Curb
Part 2:
- Robert Ray, Good Country Song - S – 2019/Big R.I.G Country
- Matt Dylan, You Look Good in that Smile - Keep on Keeping On – 2019/MMG
- Donice Morace, Saddle Up. - Long Live The Cowboy – 2019/DMM
- Dierks Bentley, One Way - The Mountain – 2018/Capitol
Part 3:
- George Strait, Blue Water – Honky Tonk Time Machine – 2019/MCA
- Kevin Fowler, Better with Beer - Barstool Stories – 2019/KFM
- The Highwomen, Loose Change - The Highwomen– 2019/Elektra
- Curtis Grimes, Still - S – 2019/Lonely River
- Crystal Gayle, Walking After Midnight - You Don't Know Me – 2019/Southpaw Prod
Part 4:
- Midland, Cheatin' Songs - Let it Roll – 2019/Big Machine
- Steve Helms Band, Friday Night Fever - Can I Buy You A Country Song? – 2018/SHB
- Kyle Park, Fit for the King - Tribute – 2013/KPM
- Jon Pardi, Ain't Always the Cowboy - Heartache Medication – 2019/Capitol
- Brett Young, Mercy - Brett Young – 2017/Big Machine
