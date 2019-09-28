Fred's Country w39-19
Fred's country
samedi 28 septembre à 17h00
From the US, Texas & Canada
1st for Weekly neo-traditonal & classic Country
program Fred’s Country 2019 w # 39:
Part 1:
- Bobby Wills, Bad Things, Good People – The Longshot Bar and Grill – 2019/MDM
- George Strait, Blue Water – Honky Tonk Time Machine – 2019/MCA
- Robert Ray, Good Country Song - S – 2019/Big R.I.G Country
- Matt Dylan, You Look Good in that Smile - Keep on Keeping On – 2019/MMG
Part 2:
- Luke Combs & Brooks & Dunn, Many - What You See Is What You Get – 2019/Columbia
- Jon Wolfe, Some Old Bar in the 90s - S – 2019/Fool Hearted
- Mark Chesnutt, Brother Jukebox - Too Cold at Home – 1990/MCA
- Donice Morace, The Blues Are Alive and Well - Long Live The Cowboy – 2019/DMM
Part 3:
- Ben McPeak, Lonely Leave Me Alone - Better Off – 2019/BMPM
- Kevin Fowler, Better with Beer - Barstool Stories – 2019/KFM
- Dustin Sonnier, Ain't Got One Honky Tonk - Between the Stones & Jones– 2019/DSE
- Kenny Jackson, You Turn Me On - S – 2019/KJJr
- Cooper Wade, In The Middle of The Second Verse - I Ain't Playin Around – 2019/CWM
Part 4:
- Jon Pardi, Heartache Medication - Heartache Medication – 2019/Capitol
- Max Flinn, God's Been Laughin' at Me - S – 2019/MF
- Neal McCoy, No Doubt About It - No Doubt About It – 1993/Atlantic
- Midland, Put The Hurt On Me - Let it Roll – 2019/Big Machine
