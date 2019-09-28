Fred's Country w39-19

From the US, Texas & Canada

1st for Weekly neo-traditonal & classic Country



program Fred’s Country 2019 w # 39:



Part 1:

- Bobby Wills, Bad Things, Good People – The Longshot Bar and Grill – 2019/MDM

- George Strait, Blue Water – Honky Tonk Time Machine – 2019/MCA

- Robert Ray, Good Country Song - S – 2019/Big R.I.G Country

- Matt Dylan, You Look Good in that Smile - Keep on Keeping On – 2019/MMG



Part 2:

- Luke Combs & Brooks & Dunn, Many - What You See Is What You Get – 2019/Columbia

- Jon Wolfe, Some Old Bar in the 90s - S – 2019/Fool Hearted

- Mark Chesnutt, Brother Jukebox - Too Cold at Home – 1990/MCA

- Donice Morace, The Blues Are Alive and Well - Long Live The Cowboy – 2019/DMM



Part 3:

- Ben McPeak, Lonely Leave Me Alone - Better Off – 2019/BMPM

- Kevin Fowler, Better with Beer - Barstool Stories – 2019/KFM

- Dustin Sonnier, Ain't Got One Honky Tonk - Between the Stones & Jones– 2019/DSE

- Kenny Jackson, You Turn Me On - S – 2019/KJJr

- Cooper Wade, In The Middle of The Second Verse - I Ain't Playin Around – 2019/CWM



Part 4:

- Jon Pardi, Heartache Medication - Heartache Medication – 2019/Capitol

- Max Flinn, God's Been Laughin' at Me - S – 2019/MF

- Neal McCoy, No Doubt About It - No Doubt About It – 1993/Atlantic

- Midland, Put The Hurt On Me - Let it Roll – 2019/Big Machine