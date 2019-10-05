Fred's Country w40-19
Présentée par Frédéric Moreau
Fred's country
samedi 5 octobre à 17h00
Durée émission : 60 min
program Fred’s Country 2019 w # 40:
Part 1:
- Clay Walker, I'd Say That's Right – Rumor Has It – 1997/MDM
- Ben McPeak, Lonely Leave Me Alone - Better Off – 2019/BMPM
- Midland, Cheatin' Songs - Let it Roll – 2019/Big Machine
- Max Flinn, God's Been Laughin' at Me - S – 2019/MF
Part 2:
- Clay Hollis, Strait to Jones - S – 2019/CHM
- Jon Pardi, Heartache Medication - Heartache Medication – 2019/Capitol
- Clint Black, Tuckered Out - No Time to Kill – 1993/RCA
- James Dupré, Another Love Song - S – 2019/Fleur de Magnolia Music
- Steve Helms Band, Friday Night Fever - Can I Buy You A Country Song? – 2018/SHB
Part 3:
- Matt Dylan, You Look Good in that Smile - Keep on Keeping On – 2019/MMG
- Dustin Sonnier, Between the Stones & Jones- Between the Stones & Jones– 2019/DSE
- Robert Ray, I Found You - S – 2019/Big R.I.G Country
- Kyle Park, Fit for the King - Tribute – 2013/KPM
- The Eagles, Tequila Sunrise - Desperado – 1973/Asylum
Part 4:
- David Adam Byrnes, I Can Give You One - Neon Town – 2019/DAB
- Luke Combs & Brooks & Dunn, Many - What You See Is What You Get – 2019/Columbia
- Korey Rose, Let This Cowboy Take You Away - Thousand Miles Gone – 2019/KRM
- Mary Chapin Carpenter, How Do - State of the Heart – 1989/Columbia
- George Strait, Marina Del Rey - The Cowboy Rides Away: Live From AT&T Stadium – 2013/MCA
Les dernières émissions
-
Diffusion
samedi 28 septembre
17h00
Fred's country
Fred's Country w39-19
From the US, Texas & Canada 1st for Weekly neo-tr...
-
Diffusion
samedi 21 septembre
17h00
Fred's country
Fred's Country w38-19
From the US, Texas & Canada 1st for Weekly neo-tr...
-
Diffusion
samedi 14 septembre
17h00
Fred's country
Fred's Country w37-19
From the US, Texas & Canada 1st for Weekly neo-tr...