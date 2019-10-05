Fred's Country w40-19

program Fred’s Country 2019 w # 40:



Part 1:

- Clay Walker, I'd Say That's Right – Rumor Has It – 1997/MDM

- Ben McPeak, Lonely Leave Me Alone - Better Off – 2019/BMPM

- Midland, Cheatin' Songs - Let it Roll – 2019/Big Machine

- Max Flinn, God's Been Laughin' at Me - S – 2019/MF



Part 2:

- Clay Hollis, Strait to Jones - S – 2019/CHM

- Jon Pardi, Heartache Medication - Heartache Medication – 2019/Capitol

- Clint Black, Tuckered Out - No Time to Kill – 1993/RCA

- James Dupré, Another Love Song - S – 2019/Fleur de Magnolia Music

- Steve Helms Band, Friday Night Fever - Can I Buy You A Country Song? – 2018/SHB



Part 3:

- Matt Dylan, You Look Good in that Smile - Keep on Keeping On – 2019/MMG

- Dustin Sonnier, Between the Stones & Jones- Between the Stones & Jones– 2019/DSE

- Robert Ray, I Found You - S – 2019/Big R.I.G Country

- Kyle Park, Fit for the King - Tribute – 2013/KPM

- The Eagles, Tequila Sunrise - Desperado – 1973/Asylum



Part 4:

- David Adam Byrnes, I Can Give You One - Neon Town – 2019/DAB

- Luke Combs & Brooks & Dunn, Many - What You See Is What You Get – 2019/Columbia

- Korey Rose, Let This Cowboy Take You Away - Thousand Miles Gone – 2019/KRM

- Mary Chapin Carpenter, How Do - State of the Heart – 1989/Columbia

- George Strait, Marina Del Rey - The Cowboy Rides Away: Live From AT&T Stadium – 2013/MCA