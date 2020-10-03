Fred's Country w40-20

Today’s Best & your All Time Favorites

From the US, Texas & Canada

1st for Weekly neo-traditonal & classic Country



program Fred’s Country 2020 w # 40:



Part 1:

- Billy Currington, Good Directions - Doin' Something Right - 2006/Mercury

- Jake Mathews, Just Like a Country Song - S – 2019/JMM

- Jon Wolfe, Heart to Steal Tonight - Feels Like Country Music – 2019/Fool Hearted

- Texas Hill, Four Roses - Texas Hill – 2020/



Part 2:

- Chris Young, You - Neon – 2011/RCA

- James Dupré, Home and Away - S – 2020/Fleur de Magnolia

- Max Flinn, Meant to Be - S – 2020/MFM

- Parker McCollum, Like A Cowboy - Tumbleweed – 2020/Social Family Records

- Skip Ewing, Wyoming - Wyoming – 2020/Write! Records



Part 3:

- Don Amero, Morning Coffee - The Next Chapter – 2020/Capitol

- Roo Arcus, Get 'Er Done Kinda Man - Tumbleweed – 2020/Social Family Records

- Ricky Van Shelton, Keep It Between the Lines- Backroads – 1991/ Columbia

- Clay Hollis, Ask Me Again - Honky Tonk Highway – 2020/CHM





Part 4:

- David Adam Byrnes, Old School - Neon Town – 2020/DABM

- Bradley Banning, Texan - S – 2020/Insongniac

- Hey Romeo, It's a House - Twist of Fate – 2012/Royalty

- Suzy Bogguss, Take It to the Limit - Common Thread : The songs of the Eagles – 1993/Giant