Fred's Country w40-20
Présentée par Frédéric Moreau
Fred's country
samedi 3 octobre à 17h00
Durée émission : 60 min
Today’s Best & your All Time Favorites
From the US, Texas & Canada
1st for Weekly neo-traditonal & classic Country
program Fred’s Country 2020 w # 40:
Part 1:
- Billy Currington, Good Directions - Doin' Something Right - 2006/Mercury
- Jake Mathews, Just Like a Country Song - S – 2019/JMM
- Jon Wolfe, Heart to Steal Tonight - Feels Like Country Music – 2019/Fool Hearted
- Texas Hill, Four Roses - Texas Hill – 2020/
Part 2:
- Chris Young, You - Neon – 2011/RCA
- James Dupré, Home and Away - S – 2020/Fleur de Magnolia
- Max Flinn, Meant to Be - S – 2020/MFM
- Parker McCollum, Like A Cowboy - Tumbleweed – 2020/Social Family Records
- Skip Ewing, Wyoming - Wyoming – 2020/Write! Records
Part 3:
- Don Amero, Morning Coffee - The Next Chapter – 2020/Capitol
- Roo Arcus, Get 'Er Done Kinda Man - Tumbleweed – 2020/Social Family Records
- Ricky Van Shelton, Keep It Between the Lines- Backroads – 1991/ Columbia
- Clay Hollis, Ask Me Again - Honky Tonk Highway – 2020/CHM
Part 4:
- David Adam Byrnes, Old School - Neon Town – 2020/DABM
- Bradley Banning, Texan - S – 2020/Insongniac
- Hey Romeo, It's a House - Twist of Fate – 2012/Royalty
- Suzy Bogguss, Take It to the Limit - Common Thread : The songs of the Eagles – 1993/Giant
Les dernières émissions
-
Diffusion
samedi 15 août
17h00
Fred's country
Fred's Country w33-20
From the US, Texas & Canada 1st for Weekly neo-tr...
-
Diffusion
vendredi 14 août
17h00
Fred's country
Fred's Country w33-20
From the US, Texas & Canada 1st for Weekly neo-tr...
-
Diffusion
samedi 8 août
17h00
Fred's country
Fred's Country w32-20
From the US, Texas & Canada 1st for Weekly neo-tr...