Fred's Country w41-19
Présentée par Frédéric Moreau
Fred's country
samedi 12 octobre à 17h00
Durée émission : 60 min
From the US, Texas & Canada
1st for Weekly neo-traditonal & classic Country
program Fred’s Country 2019 w # 41:
Part 1:
- Travis Tritt, Take It Easy – The Very Best of Travis Tritt – 2007/Rhino
- Jon Pardi, Heartache Medication - Heartache Medication – 2019/Capitol
- Matt Dylan, You Look Good in that Smile - Keep on Keeping On – 2019/MMG
- Robert Ray, I Found You - S – 2019/Big R.I.G Country
Part 2:
- Tracy Byrd, I'm From The Country - I'm From The Country – 1997/MCA
- Wynn Williams, Yeah Buddy - Wynn Williams – 2020/Dubya Records
- Adrienne Taylor, Tumbleweed - S – 2018/ATM
- Hunter Thomas Mounce, Wherever You Are - S – 201 /HTM
Part 3:
- Midland, Put The Hurt On Me - Let it Roll – 2019/Big Machine
- David Adam Byrnes, I Can Give You One - Neon Town – 2019/DAB
- Mark Powell, This Bar Needs a Town - S – 2019/MPM
- Alan Jackson, Her Life's a Song - Thirty Miles West – 2012/ACR-EMI
Part 4:
- Darrin Morris Band, Dancing in the Rain - S – 2019/DMB
- Chris Ledoux w Garth Brooks, Whatcha Gonna Do With A Cowboy - Whatcha Gonna Do With A Cowboy – 1992/Liberty
- Cody Johnson, Nothin' On You - Ain't Nothin' to It – 2019/CoJo-WB
- Donice Morace, I Miss You - Long Live The Cowboy – 2019/DMM
