Fred's Country w41-19

From the US, Texas & Canada

1st for Weekly neo-traditonal & classic Country



program Fred’s Country 2019 w # 41:



Part 1:

- Travis Tritt, Take It Easy – The Very Best of Travis Tritt – 2007/Rhino

- Jon Pardi, Heartache Medication - Heartache Medication – 2019/Capitol

- Matt Dylan, You Look Good in that Smile - Keep on Keeping On – 2019/MMG

- Robert Ray, I Found You - S – 2019/Big R.I.G Country



Part 2:

- Tracy Byrd, I'm From The Country - I'm From The Country – 1997/MCA

- Wynn Williams, Yeah Buddy - Wynn Williams – 2020/Dubya Records

- Adrienne Taylor, Tumbleweed - S – 2018/ATM

- Hunter Thomas Mounce, Wherever You Are - S – 201 /HTM



Part 3:

- Midland, Put The Hurt On Me - Let it Roll – 2019/Big Machine

- David Adam Byrnes, I Can Give You One - Neon Town – 2019/DAB

- Mark Powell, This Bar Needs a Town - S – 2019/MPM

- Alan Jackson, Her Life's a Song - Thirty Miles West – 2012/ACR-EMI



Part 4:

- Darrin Morris Band, Dancing in the Rain - S – 2019/DMB

- Chris Ledoux w Garth Brooks, Whatcha Gonna Do With A Cowboy - Whatcha Gonna Do With A Cowboy – 1992/Liberty

- Cody Johnson, Nothin' On You - Ain't Nothin' to It – 2019/CoJo-WB

- Donice Morace, I Miss You - Long Live The Cowboy – 2019/DMM