Fred's Country w41-20
Présentée par Frédéric Moreau
Fred's country
samedi 10 octobre à 17h00
Durée émission : 60 min
Today’s Best & your All Time Favorites
From the US, Texas & Canada
1st for Weekly neo-traditonal & classic Country
program Fred’s Country 2020 w # 41:
Part 1:
- Zac Brown Band feat Alan Jackson, As She's Walking Away - You Get What You Give - 2010/Southern Ground - Atlantic
- Roo Arcus, Get 'Er Done Kinda Man - Tumbleweed – 2020/Social Family Records
- Jon Wolfe, Heart to Steal Tonight - Feels Like Country Music – 2019/Fool Hearted
- Josh Turner, Desperately - Country State Of Mind – 2020/MCA
Part 2:
- Curtis Grimes, Still A Little Country Left - S – 2020/Lonely River
- Bradley Banning, Texan - S – 2020/Insongniac
- James Dupré, Home and Away - S – 2020/Fleur de Magnolia
- Jon Pardi, Beer Light - Heartache Medication (Deluxe Version) – 2020/Capitol
- Adam Harvey feat John Williamson, King Of The Road - Both Sides Now – 2009/Sony
Part 3:
- David Adam Byrnes, Old School - Neon Town – 2020/
- James Lann, Devil's Red Hot Sauce - Everydayers– 2020/Ari-Tex
- Sunny Sweeney, Staying’s Worse Than Leaving - Concrete – 2011/Republic
- Jake Bloker, Only a Fool Could Do Something Like That - I Keep Forgetting – 2020/JBM
- Waylon Jennings, Rainy Day Woman - The Rambin' Man – 1974/RCA Victor
Part 4:
- Brooks & Dunn feat Thomas Rhett, My Maria - Reboot – 2019/B&D2, Sony
- Randall King, Hey Cowgirl - S – 2020/Warner
- Clay Walker, Need a Bar Sometimes - S – 2020/Show Dog-Thirty Tiger
- Roo Arcus, Lovin' Right - Tumbleweed – 2020/Social Family Records
- William Clark Green, Poor - Hebert Island – 2018/WCGM
