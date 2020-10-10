Fred's Country w41-20

Today’s Best & your All Time Favorites

From the US, Texas & Canada

1st for Weekly neo-traditonal & classic Country



program Fred’s Country 2020 w # 41:



Part 1:

- Zac Brown Band feat Alan Jackson, As She's Walking Away - You Get What You Give - 2010/Southern Ground - Atlantic

- Roo Arcus, Get 'Er Done Kinda Man - Tumbleweed – 2020/Social Family Records

- Jon Wolfe, Heart to Steal Tonight - Feels Like Country Music – 2019/Fool Hearted

- Josh Turner, Desperately - Country State Of Mind – 2020/MCA



Part 2:

- Curtis Grimes, Still A Little Country Left - S – 2020/Lonely River

- Bradley Banning, Texan - S – 2020/Insongniac

- James Dupré, Home and Away - S – 2020/Fleur de Magnolia

- Jon Pardi, Beer Light - Heartache Medication (Deluxe Version) – 2020/Capitol

- Adam Harvey feat John Williamson, King Of The Road - Both Sides Now – 2009/Sony



Part 3:

- David Adam Byrnes, Old School - Neon Town – 2020/

- James Lann, Devil's Red Hot Sauce - Everydayers– 2020/Ari-Tex

- Sunny Sweeney, Staying’s Worse Than Leaving - Concrete – 2011/Republic

- Jake Bloker, Only a Fool Could Do Something Like That - I Keep Forgetting – 2020/JBM

- Waylon Jennings, Rainy Day Woman - The Rambin' Man – 1974/RCA Victor



Part 4:

- Brooks & Dunn feat Thomas Rhett, My Maria - Reboot – 2019/B&D2, Sony

- Randall King, Hey Cowgirl - S – 2020/Warner

- Clay Walker, Need a Bar Sometimes - S – 2020/Show Dog-Thirty Tiger

- Roo Arcus, Lovin' Right - Tumbleweed – 2020/Social Family Records

- William Clark Green, Poor - Hebert Island – 2018/WCGM