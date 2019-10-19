Fred's Country w42-19
Présentée par Frédéric Moreau
Fred's country
samedi 19 octobre à 17h00
Durée émission : 60 min
From the US, Texas & Canada
1st for Weekly neo-traditonal & classic Country
program Fred’s Country 2019 w # 42:
Part 1:
- Randy Travis, Deeper Than The Holler – Old 8x10 – 1988/Warner Bros
- David Adam Byrnes, I Can Give You One - Neon Town – 2019/DAB
- Luke Combs, What You See Is What You Get
- What You See Is What You Get – 2019/Columbia
- Darrin Morris Band, Dancing in the Rain - S – 2019/DMB
Part 2:
- Jon Pardi, Ain't Always the Cowboy - Heartache Medication – 2019/Capitol
- Dos Borrachos aka Kevin Fowler and Roger Creager, Barroom Buddie - Dos Borrachos – 2019/Dos Borrachos
- Jason James, I Miss You After All - Seems Like Tears Ago – 2019/Melodyville
- Randall King, Mirror, Mirror - Randall King – 2018/RK
- Todd Fritsch & Dean Dillon, Up Here in the Saddle - Up Here in the Saddle – 2012/Saddle Up
Part 3:
- Matt Dylan, You Look Good in that Smile - Keep on Keeping On – 2019/MMG
- Luke Combs & Brooks & Dunn, 1, 2 Many - What You See Is What You Get – 2019/Columbia
- Donice Morace, I Miss You - Long Live The Cowboy – 2019/DMM
- Paul Overstreet, Me And My Baby - Love is Strong – 1992/RCA
Part 4:
- Mike Ryan, Dear Country Music - Dear Country Music – 2019/Rock and Soul
- Sundance Head, Close Enough to Walk - Stained Glass and Neon – 2019/Dean Dillon's Wildcatter
- N.G.D.B., High Horse - Plain Dirt Fashion – 1985/Warner Bros
- Mo Pitney, I Met Merle Haggard Today - Behind This Guitar – 2016/Curb
