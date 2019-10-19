Fred's Country w42-19

From the US, Texas & Canada

1st for Weekly neo-traditonal & classic Country



program Fred’s Country 2019 w # 42:



Part 1:

- Randy Travis, Deeper Than The Holler – Old 8x10 – 1988/Warner Bros

- David Adam Byrnes, I Can Give You One - Neon Town – 2019/DAB

- Luke Combs, What You See Is What You Get

- What You See Is What You Get – 2019/Columbia

- Darrin Morris Band, Dancing in the Rain - S – 2019/DMB



Part 2:

- Jon Pardi, Ain't Always the Cowboy - Heartache Medication – 2019/Capitol

- Dos Borrachos aka Kevin Fowler and Roger Creager, Barroom Buddie - Dos Borrachos – 2019/Dos Borrachos

- Jason James, I Miss You After All - Seems Like Tears Ago – 2019/Melodyville

- Randall King, Mirror, Mirror - Randall King – 2018/RK

- Todd Fritsch & Dean Dillon, Up Here in the Saddle - Up Here in the Saddle – 2012/Saddle Up



Part 3:

- Matt Dylan, You Look Good in that Smile - Keep on Keeping On – 2019/MMG

- Luke Combs & Brooks & Dunn, 1, 2 Many - What You See Is What You Get – 2019/Columbia

- Donice Morace, I Miss You - Long Live The Cowboy – 2019/DMM

- Paul Overstreet, Me And My Baby - Love is Strong – 1992/RCA



Part 4:

- Mike Ryan, Dear Country Music - Dear Country Music – 2019/Rock and Soul

- Sundance Head, Close Enough to Walk - Stained Glass and Neon – 2019/Dean Dillon's Wildcatter

- N.G.D.B., High Horse - Plain Dirt Fashion – 1985/Warner Bros

- Mo Pitney, I Met Merle Haggard Today - Behind This Guitar – 2016/Curb