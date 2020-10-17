Fred's Country w42-20
Présentée par Frédéric Moreau
Fred's country
samedi 17 octobre à 17h00
Durée émission : 60 min
From the US, Texas & Canada
1st for Weekly neo-traditonal & classic Country
program Fred’s Country 2020 w # 42:
Part 1:
- Bellamy Brothers, Let Your Love Flow - Let Your Love Flow - 1976/Warner Bros-Curb
- David Adam Byrnes, Old School - Neon Town – 2020/DAB
- James Dupré, Home and Away - S – 2020/Fleur de Magnolia
- George Ducas, I Got This - Yellow Rose Motel – 2019/Loud Ranch
- Donice Morace, Through the Jukebox - Long Live the Cowboy – 2019/DMM
Part 2:
- Roo Arcus, Tumbleweed - Tumbleweed – 2020/Social Family Records
- Sara Evans, Suds In The Bucket - Restless – 2004/RCA
- Clay Hollis, Here I Go Again - Honky Tonk Highway – 2020/CHM
- Shane Owens, Everybody Dies - Thankful for Country Music – 2020/Amerimonte Rec
Part 3:
- Parker McCollum, Like A Cowboy - Hollywood Gold – 2020/MCA
- Chad Cooke Band, Cowboy's Cowgirl (Acoustic) - S– 2020/CCB
- Randall King, Hey Cowgirl - S – 2020/Warner
- Aaron Watson, Whisper My Name - S – 2020/Big Label
Part 4:
- Curtis Grimes, Still A Little Country Left - S – 2020/Lonely River
- James Lann, Devil's Red Hot Sauce - Everydayers– 2020/Ari-Tex
- Jody Booth feat Tracy Byrd, Lonesome, On'ry and Mean - The Rosewood Tapes,
Vol 1 & 2 – 2019/Son of Troy
- Darrin Morris Band, I Will - S – 2020/DMB
