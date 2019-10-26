Fred's Country w43-19

program Fred’s Country 2019 w # 43:



Part 1:

- Jason Cassidy, Cowboy Girl – 717 – 2015/JC Music

- Kyle Park, Everyday Kind of Love - S – 2019/KPM

- Mike Ryan, Dear Country Music - Dear Country Music – 2019/Rock and Soul

- Luke Combs & Brooks & Dunn, 1, 2 Many - What You See Is What You Get – 2019/Columbia



Part 2:

- Cody Johnson, Monday Morning Merle - Ain't Nothin' to It – 2019/Cojo-Warner

- Ronnie Milsap feat Kacey Musgraves, No Getting Over Me - Duets – 2019/Riser House-Sony

- Vince Gill, A Little Left Over - Pocket Full Of Gold – 1991/MCA

- Darrin Morris Band, Dancing in the Rain - S – 2019/DMB

- Dustin Sonnier, Slow Hand - Between the Stones & Jones – 2019/DSE



Part 3:

- David Adam Byrnes, I Can Give You One - Neon Town – 2019/DAB

- Sundance Head, Close Enough to Walk - Stained Glass and Neon – 2019/Dean Dillon's Wildcatter

- Dierks Bentley, Free And Easy (Down The Road I Go) - Long Trip Alone – 2006/Capitol

- Maddie & Tae feat Dierks Bentley, Lay Here With Me - Everywhere I'm Goin'– 2019/Mercury

- Luke Bryan, What She Wants Tonight - S – 2019/Capitol



Part 4:

- Dos Borrachos aka Kevin Fowler and Roger Creager, Barroom Buddie - Dos Borrachos –

2019/Dos Borrachos

- Brian Mallery, Jonesin' For Some Hank - That's Just Me – 2014/Dirt Road (Canada)

- Jetty Road, Wild and Free - Because We Can – 2019/Sony (Australia)

- Juice Newtown, Country Comfort - Juice – 1981/Capitol