Fred's Country w43-19
Présentée par Frédéric Moreau
Fred's country
samedi 26 octobre à 17h00
Durée émission : 60 min
program Fred’s Country 2019 w # 43:
Part 1:
- Jason Cassidy, Cowboy Girl – 717 – 2015/JC Music
- Kyle Park, Everyday Kind of Love - S – 2019/KPM
- Mike Ryan, Dear Country Music - Dear Country Music – 2019/Rock and Soul
- Luke Combs & Brooks & Dunn, 1, 2 Many - What You See Is What You Get – 2019/Columbia
Part 2:
- Cody Johnson, Monday Morning Merle - Ain't Nothin' to It – 2019/Cojo-Warner
- Ronnie Milsap feat Kacey Musgraves, No Getting Over Me - Duets – 2019/Riser House-Sony
- Vince Gill, A Little Left Over - Pocket Full Of Gold – 1991/MCA
- Darrin Morris Band, Dancing in the Rain - S – 2019/DMB
- Dustin Sonnier, Slow Hand - Between the Stones & Jones – 2019/DSE
Part 3:
- David Adam Byrnes, I Can Give You One - Neon Town – 2019/DAB
- Sundance Head, Close Enough to Walk - Stained Glass and Neon – 2019/Dean Dillon's Wildcatter
- Dierks Bentley, Free And Easy (Down The Road I Go) - Long Trip Alone – 2006/Capitol
- Maddie & Tae feat Dierks Bentley, Lay Here With Me - Everywhere I'm Goin'– 2019/Mercury
- Luke Bryan, What She Wants Tonight - S – 2019/Capitol
Part 4:
- Dos Borrachos aka Kevin Fowler and Roger Creager, Barroom Buddie - Dos Borrachos –
2019/Dos Borrachos
- Brian Mallery, Jonesin' For Some Hank - That's Just Me – 2014/Dirt Road (Canada)
- Jetty Road, Wild and Free - Because We Can – 2019/Sony (Australia)
- Juice Newtown, Country Comfort - Juice – 1981/Capitol
Les dernières émissions
-
Diffusion
samedi 19 octobre
17h00
Fred's country
Fred's Country w42-19
From the US, Texas & Canada 1st for Weekly neo-tr...
-
Diffusion
samedi 12 octobre
17h00
Fred's country
Fred's Country w41-19
From the US, Texas & Canada 1st for Weekly neo-tr...
-
Diffusion
samedi 5 octobre
17h00
Fred's country
Fred's Country w40-19
program Fred’s Country 2019 w # 40: ...