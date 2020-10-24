Fred's Country w43-20
Présentée par Frédéric Moreau
Fred's country
samedi 24 octobre à 17h00
Durée émission : 60 min
From the US, Texas & Canada
1st for Weekly neo-traditonal & classic Country
program Fred’s Country 2020 w # 43 :
Part 1:
- Daryle Singletary, Amen Kind Of Love - All Because of You - 1996/Giant
- Aaron Watson, Old SchooSilverado Saturday Night - S – 2020/Big Label
- Parker McCollum, Like A Cowboy - Hollywood Gold – 2020/MCA
- Chad Cooke Band, Cowboy's Cowgirl (Acoustic) - S– 2020/CCB
- Dustin Sonnier, Missin' You Mississippi - Between the Stones and Jones – 2019/DSM
Part 2:
- Darrin Morris Band, I Will - S – 2020/DMB
- Jake Bloker, I'll Have a New Baby Tonight - I Keep Forgetting – 2020/JBM
- Jon Pardi, Buy That Man A Beer - Heartache Medication (Deluxe Version) – 2020/
- Roo Arcus, Tumbleweed - Tumbleweed – 2020/Social Family Records
Part 3:
- Jon Wolfe, Heart to Steal Tonight - Feels Like Country Music – 2019/Fool Hearted
- Sam L Smith, Blue Jackets - S– 2020/SLSM
- Mark Chesnutt, Gonna Get a Life - What a Way to Live – 1995/Decca
- Skip Ewing, Wyoming - Wyoming – 2020/
Part 4:
- Randall King, Takin' It As It Comes - S – 2020/Warner Bros
- Josh Turner, I Can Tell By The Way You Dance - Country State Of Mind – 2020/MCA
- Cody Johnson & Reba McEntire, Dear Rodeo - S – 2020/
- Dan Fogelberg, Go Down Easy - High Country Snows – 1985/Full Moon-Epic
since 1983, 37 years of passion and sharing for Country Music
