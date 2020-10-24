Fred's Country w43-20

From the US, Texas & Canada

program Fred’s Country 2020 w # 43 :



Part 1:

- Daryle Singletary, Amen Kind Of Love - All Because of You - 1996/Giant

- Aaron Watson, Old SchooSilverado Saturday Night - S – 2020/Big Label

- Parker McCollum, Like A Cowboy - Hollywood Gold – 2020/MCA

- Chad Cooke Band, Cowboy's Cowgirl (Acoustic) - S– 2020/CCB

- Dustin Sonnier, Missin' You Mississippi - Between the Stones and Jones – 2019/DSM



Part 2:

- Darrin Morris Band, I Will - S – 2020/DMB

- Jake Bloker, I'll Have a New Baby Tonight - I Keep Forgetting – 2020/JBM

- Jon Pardi, Buy That Man A Beer - Heartache Medication (Deluxe Version) – 2020/

- Roo Arcus, Tumbleweed - Tumbleweed – 2020/Social Family Records



Part 3:

- Jon Wolfe, Heart to Steal Tonight - Feels Like Country Music – 2019/Fool Hearted

- Sam L Smith, Blue Jackets - S– 2020/SLSM

- Mark Chesnutt, Gonna Get a Life - What a Way to Live – 1995/Decca

- Skip Ewing, Wyoming - Wyoming – 2020/



Part 4:

- Randall King, Takin' It As It Comes - S – 2020/Warner Bros

- Josh Turner, I Can Tell By The Way You Dance - Country State Of Mind – 2020/MCA

- Cody Johnson & Reba McEntire, Dear Rodeo - S – 2020/

- Dan Fogelberg, Go Down Easy - High Country Snows – 1985/Full Moon-Epic







