Fred's Country w44-19

program Fred’s Country 2019 w # 44:



Part 1:

- Mark Chesnutt, Oughta Miss Me by Now – Tradition Lives – 2016/Row Entertainment

- Cody Johnson, Where Cowboys Are King - Ain't Nothin' to It – 2019/Cojo-Warner

- Grayson Michael, Saturday Night - S – 2019/GM

- Triston Marez, Where Rivers Are Red and Cowboys Are Blue - That Was All Me – 2019/TMG



Part 2:

- Kyle Park, Everyday Kind of Love - S – 2019/KPM

- Robbie Cockrell, Open Coffee Cup - Short Stories & Hard Livin'– 2019/RC

- Josh Turner, Your Man - Your Man – 2006/MCA

- Royal Lynn, Howdy - S – 2019/RL

- Doug Stone, In A Different Light - In A Different Light – 1990/Epic



Part 3:

- David Adam Byrnes, I Can Give You One - Neon Town – 2019/DAB

- Triston Marez, That Was All Me - That Was All Me – 2019/TMG

- Mike Ryan, Dear Country Music - Dear Country Music – 2019/Rock and Soul

- George Strait, The Fireman - Does Fort Worth Ever Cross Your Mind – 1984/MCA

- David Ball, Thinkin' Problem - Thinkin' Problem – 1994/Warner Bros



Part 4:

- Aaron Watson, Country Radio - Red Bandana – 2019/Big Label

- Robbie Cockrell, I Don't Drink Natural Light - Short Stories & Hard Livin' – 2019/RC

- Steve Helms Band, Friday Night Fever - Can I Buy You A Country Song? – 2018/SHB

- John Michael Montgomery, I Swear - Kickin' It Up – 1993/Atlantic