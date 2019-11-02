Fred's Country w44-19
program Fred’s Country 2019 w # 44:
Part 1:
- Mark Chesnutt, Oughta Miss Me by Now – Tradition Lives – 2016/Row Entertainment
- Cody Johnson, Where Cowboys Are King - Ain't Nothin' to It – 2019/Cojo-Warner
- Grayson Michael, Saturday Night - S – 2019/GM
- Triston Marez, Where Rivers Are Red and Cowboys Are Blue - That Was All Me – 2019/TMG
Part 2:
- Kyle Park, Everyday Kind of Love - S – 2019/KPM
- Robbie Cockrell, Open Coffee Cup - Short Stories & Hard Livin'– 2019/RC
- Josh Turner, Your Man - Your Man – 2006/MCA
- Royal Lynn, Howdy - S – 2019/RL
- Doug Stone, In A Different Light - In A Different Light – 1990/Epic
Part 3:
- David Adam Byrnes, I Can Give You One - Neon Town – 2019/DAB
- Triston Marez, That Was All Me - That Was All Me – 2019/TMG
- Mike Ryan, Dear Country Music - Dear Country Music – 2019/Rock and Soul
- George Strait, The Fireman - Does Fort Worth Ever Cross Your Mind – 1984/MCA
- David Ball, Thinkin' Problem - Thinkin' Problem – 1994/Warner Bros
Part 4:
- Aaron Watson, Country Radio - Red Bandana – 2019/Big Label
- Robbie Cockrell, I Don't Drink Natural Light - Short Stories & Hard Livin' – 2019/RC
- Steve Helms Band, Friday Night Fever - Can I Buy You A Country Song? – 2018/SHB
- John Michael Montgomery, I Swear - Kickin' It Up – 1993/Atlantic
