Vous êtes ici : AccueilMusiqueFred's countryFred's Country w44-19

Fred's Country w44-19

Présentée par

Fred's country

samedi 2 novembre à 17h00

Durée émission : 60 min

Fred's country

program Fred’s Country 2019 w # 44:

Part 1:
- Mark Chesnutt, Oughta Miss Me by Now – Tradition Lives – 2016/Row Entertainment
- Cody Johnson, Where Cowboys Are King - Ain't Nothin' to It – 2019/Cojo-Warner
- Grayson Michael, Saturday Night - S – 2019/GM
- Triston Marez, Where Rivers Are Red and Cowboys Are Blue - That Was All Me – 2019/TMG

Part 2:
- Kyle Park, Everyday Kind of Love - S – 2019/KPM
- Robbie Cockrell, Open Coffee Cup - Short Stories & Hard Livin'– 2019/RC
- Josh Turner, Your Man - Your Man – 2006/MCA
- Royal Lynn, Howdy - S – 2019/RL
- Doug Stone, In A Different Light - In A Different Light – 1990/Epic

Part 3:
- David Adam Byrnes, I Can Give You One - Neon Town – 2019/DAB
- Triston Marez, That Was All Me - That Was All Me – 2019/TMG
- Mike Ryan, Dear Country Music - Dear Country Music – 2019/Rock and Soul
- George Strait, The Fireman - Does Fort Worth Ever Cross Your Mind – 1984/MCA
- David Ball, Thinkin' Problem - Thinkin' Problem – 1994/Warner Bros

Part 4:
- Aaron Watson, Country Radio - Red Bandana – 2019/Big Label
- Robbie Cockrell, I Don't Drink Natural Light - Short Stories & Hard Livin' – 2019/RC
- Steve Helms Band, Friday Night Fever - Can I Buy You A Country Song? – 2018/SHB
- John Michael Montgomery, I Swear - Kickin' It Up – 1993/Atlantic

00:00

00:00

Les dernières émissions

Toutes les émissions

L'émission

Samedi 17h

Frédéric Moreau vous propose son émission dédiée à la musique country. Fred's country, tous les samedis en Loir-et-Cher à 17h. A réécouter içi, à télécharger sur iTunes

Le présentateur

Frédéric Moreau

Animateur radio
Animateur Fred's Country