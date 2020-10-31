Fred's Country w44-20
Présentée par Frédéric Moreau
Fred's country
samedi 31 octobre à 17h00
Durée émission : 60 min
From the US, Texas & Canada
1st for Weekly neo-traditonal & classic Country
program Fred’s Country 2020 w # 44 :
since october 1983
Part 1:
- Vince Gill w Reba McEntire, Oklahoma Swing - When I Call Your Name - 1989/MCA
- Randall King, Takin' It As It Comes - S – 2020/Warner Bros
- Jon Wolfe, Heart to Steal Tonight - Feels Like Country Music – 2019/Fool Hearted
- Cody Johnson w Reba McEntire, Dear Rodeo - Ain't Nothin'To It – 2019/CoJo-Warner
Part 2:
- Dierks Bentley, Gone - S – 2020/DB-Capitol
- James Dupré, Better Man - Home and Away – 2020/Fleur de Magnolia Music
- Abe Mac Band, Square One - Against the Wind – 2020/ABM
- Chad Cooke Band, Cowboy's Cowgirl (Acoustic) - S– 2020/CCB
- Curtis Grimes, Still A Little Country Left - S – 2020/Lonely River
Part 3:
- Aaron Watson, Silverado Saturday Night - S – 2020/Big Label
- Darrin Morris Band, I Will - S – 2020/DMB
- Jesse Daniel feat Jodi Lyford, Only Money, Honey - Rollin' On – 2020/Die True Records
- Trace Adkins, Ain't That Kind of Cowboy - Ain't That Kind of Cowboy – 2020/Verge Records
- Dan Washburn, Dirt - S – 2020/DWM
Part 4:
- Josh Abbott Band feat Catie Offerman, The Luckiest - The Highway Kind – 2020/Pretty Damn Tough, LLC
- George Strait, If The Whole World Was A Honky Tonk - Somewhere Down
In Texas– 2005/MCA
- James Dupré, City Of Single Girls - Home and Away – 2020/Fleur de Magnolia Music
- Greg Bates, Lost In Caroline - Greg Bates Ep – 2012/Big Machine
Les dernières émissions
-
Diffusion
samedi 24 octobre
17h00
Fred's country
Fred's Country w43-20
From the US, Texas & Canada 1st for Weekly neo-tr...
-
Diffusion
samedi 17 octobre
17h00
Fred's country
Fred's Country w42-20
From the US, Texas & Canada 1st for Weekly neo-tr...
-
Diffusion
samedi 10 octobre
17h00
Fred's country
Fred's Country w41-20
Today’s Best & your All Time Favorites From th...