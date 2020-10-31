Fred's Country w44-20

From the US, Texas & Canada

1st for Weekly neo-traditonal & classic Country



program Fred’s Country 2020 w # 44 :

since october 1983



Part 1:

- Vince Gill w Reba McEntire, Oklahoma Swing - When I Call Your Name - 1989/MCA

- Randall King, Takin' It As It Comes - S – 2020/Warner Bros

- Jon Wolfe, Heart to Steal Tonight - Feels Like Country Music – 2019/Fool Hearted

- Cody Johnson w Reba McEntire, Dear Rodeo - Ain't Nothin'To It – 2019/CoJo-Warner



Part 2:

- Dierks Bentley, Gone - S – 2020/DB-Capitol

- James Dupré, Better Man - Home and Away – 2020/Fleur de Magnolia Music

- Abe Mac Band, Square One - Against the Wind – 2020/ABM

- Chad Cooke Band, Cowboy's Cowgirl (Acoustic) - S– 2020/CCB

- Curtis Grimes, Still A Little Country Left - S – 2020/Lonely River



Part 3:

- Aaron Watson, Silverado Saturday Night - S – 2020/Big Label

- Darrin Morris Band, I Will - S – 2020/DMB

- Jesse Daniel feat Jodi Lyford, Only Money, Honey - Rollin' On – 2020/Die True Records

- Trace Adkins, Ain't That Kind of Cowboy - Ain't That Kind of Cowboy – 2020/Verge Records

- Dan Washburn, Dirt - S – 2020/DWM



Part 4:

- Josh Abbott Band feat Catie Offerman, The Luckiest - The Highway Kind – 2020/Pretty Damn Tough, LLC

- George Strait, If The Whole World Was A Honky Tonk - Somewhere Down

In Texas– 2005/MCA

- James Dupré, City Of Single Girls - Home and Away – 2020/Fleur de Magnolia Music

- Greg Bates, Lost In Caroline - Greg Bates Ep – 2012/Big Machine