Fred's Country w45-19
Présentée par Frédéric Moreau
Fred's country
samedi 9 novembre à 17h00
Durée émission : 60 min
program Fred’s Country 2019 w # 45:
Part 1:
- Ricky Skaggs, Hummingbird – Kentucky Thunder – 1989/Epic
- Triston Marez, Far from Good - Until I Found You – 2019/TMG
- Bobby Wills, Second Chances - Man With No Past – 2010/BW-MDM
- Darrin Morris Band, Dancing in the Rain - S – 2019/DMB
Part 2:
- Triston Marez, Where Rivers Are Red and Cowboys Are Blue - That Was All Me – 2019/TMG
- Mario Flores, I Only Miss Her When it Rains - S – 2019/MFM
- Jody Booth, Life of My Love - S – 2019/Son of Troy
- Alan Jackson, Where Were You (When The World Stopped Turning) - Drive – 2002/Arista-AJC
Part 3:
- Donice Morace, I Miss You - Long Live The Cowboy – 2019/DMM
- Tim Culpepper, Sad Ole Country Song - DUI – 2019/T&JC
- Aaron Watson, Country Radio - Red Bandana – 2019/Big Label
- Trisha Yearwood, XXX's and OOO's (an American Girl) - Thinkin'About You – 1994/MCA
Part 4:
- Kyle Park, Everyday Kind of Love - S – 2019/KPM
- Clint Black feat Trace Adkins, Dierks Bentley, Sara Evans, Darius Rucker, Travis Tritt, Steve Wariner, etc ,,,- This Old House - Still Killing Time – 2019/Blacktop-Thirty Tigers
- Jimmy Bowen, Single Down in San Antone - S – 2019/JBM
- Randy Travis, Three Wooden Crosses - Rise and Shine – 2002/Word-Curb
