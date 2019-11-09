Fred's Country w45-19

program Fred’s Country 2019 w # 45:



Part 1:

- Ricky Skaggs, Hummingbird – Kentucky Thunder – 1989/Epic

- Triston Marez, Far from Good - Until I Found You – 2019/TMG

- Bobby Wills, Second Chances - Man With No Past – 2010/BW-MDM

- Darrin Morris Band, Dancing in the Rain - S – 2019/DMB



Part 2:

- Triston Marez, Where Rivers Are Red and Cowboys Are Blue - That Was All Me – 2019/TMG

- Mario Flores, I Only Miss Her When it Rains - S – 2019/MFM

- Jody Booth, Life of My Love - S – 2019/Son of Troy

- Alan Jackson, Where Were You (When The World Stopped Turning) - Drive – 2002/Arista-AJC



Part 3:

- Donice Morace, I Miss You - Long Live The Cowboy – 2019/DMM

- Tim Culpepper, Sad Ole Country Song - DUI – 2019/T&JC

- Aaron Watson, Country Radio - Red Bandana – 2019/Big Label

- Trisha Yearwood, XXX's and OOO's (an American Girl) - Thinkin'About You – 1994/MCA



Part 4:

- Kyle Park, Everyday Kind of Love - S – 2019/KPM

- Clint Black feat Trace Adkins, Dierks Bentley, Sara Evans, Darius Rucker, Travis Tritt, Steve Wariner, etc ,,,- This Old House - Still Killing Time – 2019/Blacktop-Thirty Tigers

- Jimmy Bowen, Single Down in San Antone - S – 2019/JBM

- Randy Travis, Three Wooden Crosses - Rise and Shine – 2002/Word-Curb