Fred's Country w45-20

program Fred’s Country 2020 w # 45 :

since october 1983



Part 1:

- Sammy Kershaw, Vidalia - Politics, Religion and Her - 1996/Mercury

- James Dupré, Better Man - Home and Away – 2020/Fleur de Magnolia Music

- Chad Cooke Band, Bringing Country Back - S – 2020/King Hall Music

- Brian Callihan, Hometown Boys - Brian Callihan – 2020/BCM

- Brandi Behlen, Rodeo Man - Brandi Behlen EP– 2020/BBM



Part 2:

- Deryl Dodd, Ouside Lookin' - S – 2020/Little Red Truck

- Aaron Watson, Silverado Saturday Night - S – 2020/Big Label

- Brian Callihan, Same Thing She Told Me - Brian Callihan – 2020/BCM

- Mark Chesnutt, Too Cold at Home - Too Cold at Home – 1990/MCA

- David Adam Byrnes, Old School - Neon Town – 2020/DAB



Part 3:

- Abe Mac Band, Square One - Against the Wind – 2020/ABM

- Josh Abbott Band feat Catie Offerman, The Luckiest - The Highway Kind – 2020/Pretty Damn Tough, LLC

- Holly Tucker, Rhythm Of You - You're Gonna Know My Name – 2019/M&D Records

- Charley Crockett, Welcome to Hard Times - Welcome to Hard Times – 2020/Thirty Tigers

- Steve Newsome, Cold Beer Communion - S – 2020/Dog Rump Creek Music



Part 4:

- Darrin Morris Band, I Will - S – 2020/DMB

- Curtis Grimes, Still A Little Country Left - S – 2020/Lonely River

- Roo Arcus, Lovin' Right - Tumbleweed – 2020/Social Family Records

- Alabama, High Cotton - Southern Star – 1989/RCA

- Randy Travis, Fool's Love Affair - S – 2020/RTM-117 Music