Fred's Country w45-20
Présentée par Frédéric Moreau
Fred's country
samedi 7 novembre à 17h00
Durée émission : 60 min
program Fred’s Country 2020 w # 45 :
since october 1983
Part 1:
- Sammy Kershaw, Vidalia - Politics, Religion and Her - 1996/Mercury
- James Dupré, Better Man - Home and Away – 2020/Fleur de Magnolia Music
- Chad Cooke Band, Bringing Country Back - S – 2020/King Hall Music
- Brian Callihan, Hometown Boys - Brian Callihan – 2020/BCM
- Brandi Behlen, Rodeo Man - Brandi Behlen EP– 2020/BBM
Part 2:
- Deryl Dodd, Ouside Lookin' - S – 2020/Little Red Truck
- Aaron Watson, Silverado Saturday Night - S – 2020/Big Label
- Brian Callihan, Same Thing She Told Me - Brian Callihan – 2020/BCM
- Mark Chesnutt, Too Cold at Home - Too Cold at Home – 1990/MCA
- David Adam Byrnes, Old School - Neon Town – 2020/DAB
Part 3:
- Abe Mac Band, Square One - Against the Wind – 2020/ABM
- Josh Abbott Band feat Catie Offerman, The Luckiest - The Highway Kind – 2020/Pretty Damn Tough, LLC
- Holly Tucker, Rhythm Of You - You're Gonna Know My Name – 2019/M&D Records
- Charley Crockett, Welcome to Hard Times - Welcome to Hard Times – 2020/Thirty Tigers
- Steve Newsome, Cold Beer Communion - S – 2020/Dog Rump Creek Music
Part 4:
- Darrin Morris Band, I Will - S – 2020/DMB
- Curtis Grimes, Still A Little Country Left - S – 2020/Lonely River
- Roo Arcus, Lovin' Right - Tumbleweed – 2020/Social Family Records
- Alabama, High Cotton - Southern Star – 1989/RCA
- Randy Travis, Fool's Love Affair - S – 2020/RTM-117 Music
