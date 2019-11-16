Fred's Country w46-19

program Fred’s Country 2019 w # 46:



Part 1:

- Clint Black, Killin' Time (Live) – Still Killing Time – 2019/Blacktop-Thirty Tigers

- Tracy Byrd, I'm From The Country - Live at Billy Bob's Texas – 2019/Smith

- Mario Flores, I Only Miss Her When it Rains - S – 2019/MFM

- Mike Ryan, Dear Country Music - Dear Country Music – 2019/Rock and Soul



Part 2:

- Easton Corbin, Raising Humans - S – 2019/HonkyTonk Land

- Kyle Park, Everyday Kind of Love - S – 2019/KPM

- Gabe Garcia, Country Looks Good on You - Missing – 2014/GGM

- Loretta Lynn, Sheryl Crow & Miranda Lambert, Coal Miner's Daughter - Coal Miner's Daughter A Tribute To Loretta Lynn – 2010/Sony



Part 3:

- Kevin Fowler, Better with Beer - Barstools Stories – 2019/KFM

- Triston Marez, Far from Good - Until I Found You – 2019/TMG

- Jimmy Bowen, Single Down in San Antone - S – 2019/JBM

- Aaron Watson, Country Radio - Red Bandana – 2019/Big Label



Part 4:

- Gary Allan, Smoke Rings In The Dark - Smoke Rings In The Dark (Deluxe Edition) – 2019/MCA

- David Lewis, Country Music Therapy - Country Music Therapy – 2019/DL

- Zona Jones, You Should've Seen Her This Morning - Prove Me Right – 2008/Rocky Comfort

- Lee Ann Womack feat Ricky Skaggs & Sharon White, When The Wheels Are Coming Off - Some Things I Know – 1998/MCA-UMG