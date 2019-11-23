Fred's Country w47-19

Vous êtes ici : AccueilMusiqueFred's countryFred's Country w47-19

samedi 23 novembre à 17h00

Durée émission : 60 min

From the US, Texas & Canada
1st for Weekly neo-traditonal & classic Country

program Fred’s Country 2019 w # 47:

Part 1:
- Josh Turner, One Woman Man – Live Across America – 2012/Cracker Barrel-MCA
- Triston Marez, Far from Good - Until I Found You – 2019/TMG
- Aaron Watson, Country Radio - Red Bandana – 2019/Big Label
- Ned Ledoux, Next in Line - Next in Line – 2019/Powder River - Thirty Tigers

Part 2:
- Tim Culpepper, Sad Ole Country Song - DUI – 2019/T&JC
- Jimmy Bowen, Single Down in San Antone - S – 2019/JBM
- Wayne Hancock, Let's Have a Party - Man of the Road – 2019/Bloodshot
- Brad Paisley, Wrapped Around - Part II – 2001/Arista

Part 3:
- Mario Flores, I Only Miss Her When it Rains - S – 2019/MFM
- David Lewis, Country Music Therapy - Country Music Therapy – 2019/DL
- John Langston, Dance Tonight - Now You Know – 2019/Universal
- Chris Young, You - Neon – 2011/RCA

Part 4:
- Mark Powell, This Bar needs a Town - Breaking Things – 2018/MP
- Clint Black, Killin' Time (Live) – Still Killing Time – 2019/Blacktop-Thirty Tigers
- Chris Stapelton, Traveller - Traveller – 2015/Mercury
- Craig Campbell, That's Music to Me - Craig Campbell – 2011/Craft

Samedi 17h

Frédéric Moreau vous propose son émission dédiée à la musique country. Fred's country, tous les samedis en Loir-et-Cher à 17h. A réécouter içi, à télécharger sur iTunes

Frédéric Moreau

Animateur radio
Animateur Fred's Country