Fred's Country w47-19

From the US, Texas & Canada

1st for Weekly neo-traditonal & classic Country



program Fred’s Country 2019 w # 47:



Part 1:

- Josh Turner, One Woman Man – Live Across America – 2012/Cracker Barrel-MCA

- Triston Marez, Far from Good - Until I Found You – 2019/TMG

- Aaron Watson, Country Radio - Red Bandana – 2019/Big Label

- Ned Ledoux, Next in Line - Next in Line – 2019/Powder River - Thirty Tigers



Part 2:

- Tim Culpepper, Sad Ole Country Song - DUI – 2019/T&JC

- Jimmy Bowen, Single Down in San Antone - S – 2019/JBM

- Wayne Hancock, Let's Have a Party - Man of the Road – 2019/Bloodshot

- Brad Paisley, Wrapped Around - Part II – 2001/Arista



Part 3:

- Mario Flores, I Only Miss Her When it Rains - S – 2019/MFM

- David Lewis, Country Music Therapy - Country Music Therapy – 2019/DL

- John Langston, Dance Tonight - Now You Know – 2019/Universal

- Chris Young, You - Neon – 2011/RCA



Part 4:

- Mark Powell, This Bar needs a Town - Breaking Things – 2018/MP

- Clint Black, Killin' Time (Live) – Still Killing Time – 2019/Blacktop-Thirty Tigers

- Chris Stapelton, Traveller - Traveller – 2015/Mercury

- Craig Campbell, That's Music to Me - Craig Campbell – 2011/Craft