Fred's Country w47-20
Présentée par Frédéric Moreau
Fred's country
samedi 21 novembre à 17h00
Durée émission : 60 min
From the US, Texas & Canada
1st for Weekly neo-traditonal & classic Country
program Fred’s Country 2020 w # 47 :
since october 1983
Part 1:
- Steve Wariner, Life's Highway - Life's Highway - 1985/MCA
- Curtis Grimes, River Road Dream - S – 2020/Lonely River
- James Dupré, Better Man - Home and Away – 2020/Fleur de Magnolia Music
- Alecia Nugent, The Old Side of Town - The Old Side of Town – 2020/Hillbilly Goddess Music
Part 2:
- Shelby Lee Lowe, You're Not Gone - Something in Me – 2020/SLL
- Kendall Shaffer, Honkytonk Heaven - Rowdy to Righteous – 2020/KSM
- Brian Mallery, Workin' Man - S – 2020/Insongniac
- Mark Chesnutt, Ol' Country - Longnecks & Short Stories – 1993/MCA
- John Anderson, Seminole Wind - Seminole Wind – 1992/BNA
Part 3:
- Darrin Morris Band, I Will - S – 2020/DMB
- Doug Supernaw, Mesquite Cowboy Mind - Deep Thoughts From A Shallow Mind – 1994/BNA
- Southern Pacific, I Go To Pieces - County Line – 1990/Warner Bros
- George Strait, Troubadour- Troubadour - 2008/MCA
Part 4:
- Chad Cooke Band, Bringing Country Back - S – 2020/King Hall Music
- Randall King, Hey Moon - S – 2020/Warner Bros
- Aaron Watson, Country Radio - Red Bandana – 2019/Big Label
- George Strait feat Harvey Strait, God and Country Music - Honky Tonk
Time Machine– 2019/MCA
