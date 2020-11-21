Fred's Country w47-20

From the US, Texas & Canada

program Fred’s Country 2020 w # 47 :

since october 1983



Part 1:

- Steve Wariner, Life's Highway - Life's Highway - 1985/MCA

- Curtis Grimes, River Road Dream - S – 2020/Lonely River

- James Dupré, Better Man - Home and Away – 2020/Fleur de Magnolia Music

- Alecia Nugent, The Old Side of Town - The Old Side of Town – 2020/Hillbilly Goddess Music



Part 2:

- Shelby Lee Lowe, You're Not Gone - Something in Me – 2020/SLL

- Kendall Shaffer, Honkytonk Heaven - Rowdy to Righteous – 2020/KSM

- Brian Mallery, Workin' Man - S – 2020/Insongniac

- Mark Chesnutt, Ol' Country - Longnecks & Short Stories – 1993/MCA

- John Anderson, Seminole Wind - Seminole Wind – 1992/BNA



Part 3:

- Darrin Morris Band, I Will - S – 2020/DMB

- Doug Supernaw, Mesquite Cowboy Mind - Deep Thoughts From A Shallow Mind – 1994/BNA

- Southern Pacific, I Go To Pieces - County Line – 1990/Warner Bros

- George Strait, Troubadour- Troubadour - 2008/MCA



Part 4:

- Chad Cooke Band, Bringing Country Back - S – 2020/King Hall Music

- Randall King, Hey Moon - S – 2020/Warner Bros

- Aaron Watson, Country Radio - Red Bandana – 2019/Big Label

- George Strait feat Harvey Strait, God and Country Music - Honky Tonk

Time Machine– 2019/MCA