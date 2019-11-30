Fred's Country w48-19
Présentée par Frédéric Moreau
Fred's country
samedi 30 novembre à 17h00
Durée émission : 60 min
From the US, Texas & Canada
1st for Weekly neo-traditonal & classic Country
program Fred’s Country 2019 w # 48:
Part 1:
- Zac Brown Band feat Alan Jackson, As She's Walking Away – You Get What You Give – 2010/Southern Ground-Atlantic
- David Lewis, Country Music Therapy - Country Music Therapy – 2019/DL
- Clint Black, Better Man (Live) – Still Killing Time – 2019/Blacktop-Thirty Tigers
- The Band Perry, If I Die Young - The Band Perry – 2010/Republic
Part 2:
- Luke Combs & Brooks & Dunn, 1, 2 Many - What You See Is What You Get – 2019/Columbia
- Triston Marez, Far from Good - Until I Found You – 2019/TMG
- Grayson Michael, Saturday Night - S – 2019/GM
- Midland, Last Bound and Down - S – 2018/Big Machine
Part 3:
- Dustin Sonnier, Slow Hand - Between the Stones & Jones – 2019/DSE
- Aaron Watson, Country Radio - Red Bandana – 2019/Big Label
- Robert Ray, Good Country Song - S – 2019/Big R.I.G Country
- American Young, Seminole Wind - Soundtrack of your Life – 2019/Curb
Part 4:
- Kevin Fowler, Livin' These Songs I Write - Barstool Stories – 2019/KFM
- Dos Borrachos, Barroom Buddies – Dos Borrachos – 2019/Dos Borrachos
- Tracy Byrd, Back To Texas - Live at Billy Bob's Texas – 2019/Smith
- George Strait, Blue Water – Honky Tonk Time Machine – 2019/MCA
- Amber Digby, After It Breaks – Another Way To Live – 2009/Heart of Texas
