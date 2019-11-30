Fred's Country w48-19

From the US, Texas & Canada

1st for Weekly neo-traditonal & classic Country



program Fred’s Country 2019 w # 48:



Part 1:

- Zac Brown Band feat Alan Jackson, As She's Walking Away – You Get What You Give – 2010/Southern Ground-Atlantic

- David Lewis, Country Music Therapy - Country Music Therapy – 2019/DL

- Clint Black, Better Man (Live) – Still Killing Time – 2019/Blacktop-Thirty Tigers

- The Band Perry, If I Die Young - The Band Perry – 2010/Republic



Part 2:

- Luke Combs & Brooks & Dunn, 1, 2 Many - What You See Is What You Get – 2019/Columbia

- Triston Marez, Far from Good - Until I Found You – 2019/TMG

- Grayson Michael, Saturday Night - S – 2019/GM

- Midland, Last Bound and Down - S – 2018/Big Machine



Part 3:

- Dustin Sonnier, Slow Hand - Between the Stones & Jones – 2019/DSE

- Aaron Watson, Country Radio - Red Bandana – 2019/Big Label

- Robert Ray, Good Country Song - S – 2019/Big R.I.G Country

- American Young, Seminole Wind - Soundtrack of your Life – 2019/Curb



Part 4:

- Kevin Fowler, Livin' These Songs I Write - Barstool Stories – 2019/KFM

- Dos Borrachos, Barroom Buddies – Dos Borrachos – 2019/Dos Borrachos

- Tracy Byrd, Back To Texas - Live at Billy Bob's Texas – 2019/Smith

- George Strait, Blue Water – Honky Tonk Time Machine – 2019/MCA

- Amber Digby, After It Breaks – Another Way To Live – 2009/Heart of Texas