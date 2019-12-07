Vous êtes ici : AccueilMusiqueFred's countryFred's Country w49-19

Fred's Country w49-19

Présentée par

Fred's country

samedi 7 décembre à 17h00

Durée émission : 60 min

Fred's country

From the US, Texas & Canada
1st for Weekly neo-traditonal & classic Country

program Fred’s Country 2019 w # 49:

Part 1:
- Luke Combs & Brooks & Dunn, 1, 2 Many - What You See Is What You Get
- The Mavericks, Christmas Time is (Coming 'Round Again) – Hey! It's Christmas!
- Brad Paisley, Silver Bells - A Brad Paisley Christmas
- Gord Bamford, Storybook Christmas - S


Part 2:
- David Lewis, Date with a Jukebox - Country Music Therapy
- George Strait, Santa's on His Way - Merry Christmas Wherever You Are
- Curtis Grimes, I Saw the Light - S
- Runaway June, Sleigh Ride - S
- Britany Brodie, Lighthouse - S

Part 3:
- Chris Young, Christmas (Baby Please Come Home) - It Must Be Christmas
- Lonestar Phil Vassar, Not Not Silent Night
- Lady Antebellum, Let it Snow - On This Winter's Night
- Rhonda Vincent, Tennessee Christmas - Christmas Grass - The Collection

Part 4:
- Brett Kissell, Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree
- Rodney Atkins, Up On the Rooftop – Merry and Bright A Country Holiday Collection
- Luke Bryan, Run Run Rudolph
- Madeline Merlo, Jolly Ol' Redneck – S
- Trisha Yearwood, The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting On An Open Fire) – Christmas

Les dernières émissions

Toutes les émissions

L'émission

Samedi 17h

Frédéric Moreau vous propose son émission dédiée à la musique country. Fred's country, tous les samedis en Loir-et-Cher à 17h. A réécouter içi, à télécharger sur iTunes

Le présentateur

Frédéric Moreau

Animateur radio
Animateur Fred's Country