Fred's Country w49-19
Présentée par Frédéric Moreau
Fred's country
samedi 7 décembre à 17h00
Durée émission : 60 min
From the US, Texas & Canada
1st for Weekly neo-traditonal & classic Country
program Fred’s Country 2019 w # 49:
Part 1:
- Luke Combs & Brooks & Dunn, 1, 2 Many - What You See Is What You Get
- The Mavericks, Christmas Time is (Coming 'Round Again) – Hey! It's Christmas!
- Brad Paisley, Silver Bells - A Brad Paisley Christmas
- Gord Bamford, Storybook Christmas - S
Part 2:
- David Lewis, Date with a Jukebox - Country Music Therapy
- George Strait, Santa's on His Way - Merry Christmas Wherever You Are
- Curtis Grimes, I Saw the Light - S
- Runaway June, Sleigh Ride - S
- Britany Brodie, Lighthouse - S
Part 3:
- Chris Young, Christmas (Baby Please Come Home) - It Must Be Christmas
- Lonestar Phil Vassar, Not Not Silent Night
- Lady Antebellum, Let it Snow - On This Winter's Night
- Rhonda Vincent, Tennessee Christmas - Christmas Grass - The Collection
Part 4:
- Brett Kissell, Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree
- Rodney Atkins, Up On the Rooftop – Merry and Bright A Country Holiday Collection
- Luke Bryan, Run Run Rudolph
- Madeline Merlo, Jolly Ol' Redneck – S
- Trisha Yearwood, The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting On An Open Fire) – Christmas
